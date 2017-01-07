Previous
Game Details
Game Details
Game Details
Game Details
Game Details
Game Details
 By Liam Twomey, Chelsea correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Chelsea to hand starts to Kurt Zouma and Michy Batshuayi in FA Cup clash

The FC crew debate which player has been the player of the year in the Premier League through 20 matches.
ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop reacts to David Luiz's comments on Premier League being the toughest in the world.

LONDON -- Kurt Zouma and Michy Batshuayi will start for Chelsea in Sunday's FA Cup third-round clash with Peterborough at Stamford Bridge, head coach Antonio Conte has confirmed.

Conte is poised to make significant changes to the starting XI that suffered a first Premier League defeat since September at Tottenham on Wednesday as he bids to keep Chelsea's key players fresh for the title push.

Zouma has not played a first-team match for 11 months after rupturing anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against Manchester United in February, while Batshuayi's only starting appearances for Chelsea since signing for £33 million from Marseille have come in the EFL Cup.

But Conte believes the visit of League One playoff contenders Peterborough presents a good opportunity to give some of Chelsea's young prospects and squad players a chance to impress away from the pressures of the Premier League.

"He's ready to start," the coach said of Zouma. "I'm pleased for him. He deserves to start the game. Also for him it is a good opportunity to show me he's in good form and to give me another opportunity when I go to choose the starting XI [for Premier League matches].

"Kurt's injury was very bad. For this reason we knew that Kurt needed more time to recover. Now he's in good shape and he's ready to restart his career."

Chelsea are heavy favourites to beat Peterborough regardless of the starting XI on Sunday, but the memory of Bradford City's 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge in January 2015 meant Conte was keen to warn against complacency.

Kurt Zouma was an anchor in defence and delivered the key opening goal for the Blues.
Kurt Zouma has been given the nod to start for Chelsea against third-tier Peterborough on Sunday.

"I know that [Peterborough] have great motivation and I know that at Stamford Bridge there will be 7,000 [away] fans," Conte added. "The atmosphere will be different if you compare this game to other games at home.

"For this reason it's important to pay great attention, to be focused, because we want to go forward.

"I know this competition well because I watched a lot of games when I was in Italy. I have great respect for FA Cup.

"Also I think it is now in this moment a good opportunity for me to give a chance to some players that in this moment are not playing a lot.

"I'll try to find the right mix, because we want to go forward in this competition."

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.

