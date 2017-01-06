Diego Costa plays down row on pitch with Chelsea teammate Pedro

Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
0
0
LIVE 4'
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 10/3  Away: 8/15 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Cameroon
Congo DR
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC Jan 6, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC Jan 6, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Tiemoue Bakayoko, Monaco

LIVE: Bakayoko on Chelsea's wish list

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Diego Costa and Pedro

Chelsea's Costa plays down row with Pedro

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Trending: Alli stars as Spurs beat Chelsea

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Who will win the Prem Golden Boot?

English Premier League
Read

Is Premier League the toughest?

English Premier League
Read
Can Pep Guardiola and Manchester City finalize an identity and solidify their spot in the Champions League?

Biggest Prem Questions: Who's No. 2?

Premier League Mike Goodman
Read

Chelsea's Brown set for loan - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
An aerial view of what the new Stamford Bridge would look like.

Chelsea set for new Stamford Bridge verdict

Chelsea PA Sport
Read

Stars with contracts ending this summer

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Perspective needed after Blues lose

Chelsea Phil Lythell
Read

Would Bakayoko fit in at Chelsea?

English Premier League
Read
Did a dramatic comeback against Crystal Palace save the season for Swansea?

Llorente hails Chelsea manager Conte

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Makelele made Chelsea target Bakayoko

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
David Luiz Chelsea

Luiz: Prem 'most difficult league in world'

Chelsea Ian Holyman
Read

How Tottenham stopped Chelsea's run

Tactics Board Thore Haugstad for FourFourTwo.com
Read

Macintosh: Alli shines, Man United find form

Heroes and Villains Iain Macintosh
Read

Hurrey: Who won (and lost) December?

Premier League Adam Hurrey
Read

Prem: Top moment of Week 20

Premier League Highlights
Read

Alli punishes 'off the pace' Chelsea

English Premier League
Read

Alli punishes 'off the pace' Chelsea

English Premier League
Read
 By Liam Twomey, Chelsea correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Diego Costa plays down row on pitch with Chelsea teammate Pedro

Shaka Hislop makes his pick for who he thinks will finish as the leading goal-scorer in the Premier League this season.

Diego Costa has played down his on-pitch argument with Pedro Rodriguez during Chelsea's 2-0 defeat against Tottenham on Wednesday, insisting that he and his teammate are like brothers.

Spurs supporters gleefully cheered during the first half at White Hart Lane when Costa and Pedro became embroiled in an angry debate following a miscommunication that resulted in the breakdown of a Chelsea counterattack.

It proved to be one of few dangerous attacking moments for Chelsea as two headers from Dele Alli earned Tottenham a deserved 2-0 win over their bitter London rivals, ending the Blues' record-equalling 13-match winning streak in the Premier League.

Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
ChelseaChelsea
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

After the match Costa insisted that his argument with Pedro occurred in the heat of the moment, and dismissed the notion that there could be any lasting animosity between the two men.

"Nothing happened," Costa told IBTimesUK when asked about the incident. "We have a great understanding with each other. When you have a trusted relationship and intimacy with a teammate it is normal for these things to happen. It was just a moment during the game, and that's it. It was nothing.

"I told him: 'You have to get in there, why didn't you go?' He said 'I went' and I said he didn't. That's it. Pedro is my brother and we love each other."

Diego Costa and Pedro
Diego Costa had some words with Pedro during Wednesday's defeat to Tottenham.

Chelsea's defeat was their first in the Premier League since late September and narrowed their lead at the top of the table to five points, but Costa is confident that the setback will not do any damage to the team's confidence.

"We have to be aware that we have lost just one game in the last 14," he added. "The boss [Antonio Conte] knew that this moment could come. But the important thing is that the team have fought to get a result.

"We are hurting, but there is a great spirit in the dressing room. We are not happy when we lose, but that's it.

"We were playing against a great rival and in their own home. We already knew it was going to be a difficult game. We made two mistakes and they were able to take advantage of their opportunities to score."

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.