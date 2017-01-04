Previous
 By PA Sport
Chelsea set to find out verdict on new 60,000-seater Stamford Bridge

An aerial view of what the new Stamford Bridge would look like.
An aerial view of what the new Stamford Bridge would look like.

Chelsea are expected to discover if their planning application to rebuild Stamford Bridge will be approved next Wednesday.

The application to remould Stamford Bridge into a 60,000-seater stadium will be presented to Hammersmith and Fulham Council planning and development control committee on Jan. 11, the council said on Thursday.

And the committee is expected to deliver its verdict after the scheduled meeting, which is due to begin at 7 p.m. GMT.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council has recommended the application be approved, but the complexity of the project means it would just be one significant step in the rebuild to transform the current 41,000-capacity stadium into a new one.

It would also expedite Chelsea's requirement to find a temporary home.

Chelsea submitted the planning application in November 2015. The proximity of overground and underground railway lines creates challenges for the project in a built-up area of west London.

