Antonio Conte 'wasn't concerned' by Diego Costa commitment to Chelsea

LONDON -- Antonio Conte never had doubts about Diego Costa's commitment once the striker decided to stay at Chelsea, despite serious interest from Atletico Madrid last summer.

Costa said earlier this week that he was close to returning to Atletico, where he made his top-level breakthrough under Diego Simeone, for family reasons after a nightmare second season at Chelsea, though the Blues never wavered in their determination to keep their star striker.

Conte has helped Costa reach the best form of his Chelsea career this season, registering 14 goals and five assists in 18 Premier League appearances, and is adamant that there was never any question about the 28-year-old's attitude once it became clear that a return to Atletico was off the table.

"When Diego decided to stay he told me 'I stay, I stay, I want to fight for this club, for my teammates, for this shirt,'" Conte said of Costa. "I wasn't concerned.

"I think he's showing great passion in the right way, in every moment of the game. He's showing this. We're happy for this: me, the club, the teammates, because he's completely focused on the game. It's very important, this."

Chelsea have no new injury concerns ahead of Wednesday's trip to White Hart Lane to take on Tottenham.

Marcus Alonso has recovered from a problem that required prolonged treatment during Saturday's 4-2 victory over Stoke City, while Conte says that the condition of David Luiz's right leg is improving despite the Brazilian wearing heavy strapping on it ever since being caught by a heavy Sergio Aguero tackle at the Etihad Stadium at the beginning of last month.

"[Alonso] is available for tomorrow," Conte confirmed. "We have no [injuries].

"David has been playing in this situation since the game against Manchester City. Now I think he's improving. He's getting better, his physical condition and his pain is improving a lot, but he has been playing in this situation [since] the City game."

