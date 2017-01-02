Tottenham are Chelsea's 'biggest test' during winning run - Antonio Conte

Craig Burley praises Chelsea for continuing to grind out results in their impressive 13 game unbeaten run.

LONDON -- Antonio Conte believes that Tottenham will present the toughest test yet of Chelsea's record-equalling winning run in the Premier League.

Chelsea visit White Hart Lane on Wednesday bidding to secure their 14th Premier League win in a row and break the competition record for consecutive victories in a season, set by Arsenal in the 2001-02 campaign.

It is a run that has seen the Blues beat Manchester United and Spurs at Stamford Bridge and Manchester City away to surge six points clear at the top of the table, but Conte is adamant there are even more difficult obstacles on the horizon.

"It's another challenge, another type of football to face [from Stoke] because Tottenham like to play from the back," Conte said. "They like to put a lot of pressure on when you are in possession. We have to prepare very well because this game for sure will be very, very tough for us, but also for them.

"For sure [this match] is the biggest test. I think for us now every game is the biggest test. [The Stoke match] is another good example for us because you have to beat, to fight every game to win.

"Tottenham is a good team. Last season they could have won the title and this season they have a stronger team. For sure we will see a good game."

This weekend Jurgen Klopp claimed that Chelsea must be frustrated to be only six points ahead of Liverpool despite their 13-match winning run, but Conte insists he is happy for his team to keep putting pressure on their rivals from the front.

"For us it was important to win [against Stoke]," he added. "To win and then you wait for the other results of the other teams. If you don't win you have a problem. You have a problem, then you must hope. When you win you can watch and be relaxed."