Gary Cahill insists Chelsea's winning run is about points, not records

Previous
Watford
Tottenham Hotspur
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 3/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Arsenal
Crystal Palace
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 5/1  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Western Sydney Wanderers
Perth Glory
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Manchester City
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Home: 1/6  Draw: 15/2  Away: 18/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sunderland
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Home: 10/1  Draw: 9/2  Away: 1/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 13/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Cahill: Winning about points, not records

Chelsea PA Sport
Read

Willian reminds of his quality in win vs. Stoke

Chelsea Player Ratings Phil Lythell
Read

Conte: My players are able to adapt

English Premier League
Read

Klopp: Liverpool wins must 'annoy' Chelsea

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Chelsea 4-2 Stoke City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Chelsea, Liverpool will decide title race - Hughes

English Premier League Liam Twomey
Read

Chelsea's Conte: 'Difficult to repeat this run'

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read
Cesc Fabregas

Fabregas hits 100 assists in record time

Chelsea ESPN staff
Read

Willian: We can keep the run going

English Premier League
Read

Chelsea finding way to dig results out

English Premier League
Read
Willian scores the first of his two goals for Chelsea.

Willian brace earns Chelsea 13th straight

The Match Miguel Delaney
Read
ChelseaChelsea
Stoke CityStoke City
4
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Chelsea 4-2 Stoke City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Costa goal -- Chelsea (85')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Willian's double for Chelsea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Crouch equalises once again for Stoke

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Willian goal -- Chelsea (57')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Martins Indi equalises for Stoke

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Cahill goal -- Chelsea (34')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Costa chance -- Chelsea (18')

Premier League Highlights
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Gary Cahill insists Chelsea's winning run is about points, not records

Craig Burley praises Chelsea for continuing to grind out results in their impressive 13 game unbeaten run.
Willian reacts to his double versus Stoke and his thoughts about Chelsea's impressive unbeaten run.

Gary Cahill says record-seeking Chelsea will be focused on winning at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday and nothing else.

The Blues won for a 13th straight game on Saturday, beating Stoke 4-2 with Cahill nodding in the opener, and lead the Premier League by six points from Liverpool entering 2017.

And after equalling Arsenal's single-season record, Antonio Conte's men can draw level on the Gunners' tally of 14 straight wins (across two seasons) with victory at White Hart Lane.

Cahill claims Chelsea's record bid is not a topic for discussion among the squad and says it is imperative the players maintain the same approach which has proved so successful.

ChelseaChelsea
Stoke CityStoke City
4
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

"We're on a terrific run, but we realise it's a game everyone's going to be speaking about," Cahill told Chelsea TV. "It's not because it's Tottenham that's going to change in our preparation, the way we go about things.

"It's going to be exactly the same and we expect exactly the same from each and every player come kick-off time and we'll be okay."

Chelsea's only loss since the Sept. 24 defeat at Arsenal was in the EFL Cup at West Ham, with Tottenham among those sides dispatched in recent weeks. Spurs lost 2-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in late November as part of a club record 10 wins in a row in all competitions for the Blues.

"It's not been something we've spoken about," Cahill added. "It's not like all week we've been saying 'we want this record, we want this record.' We've just kept going. And I think that's the right mentality to have.

Gary Cahill celebrates his goal against Stoke with David Luiz.

"Being aware of the record and wanting to achieve them, there's nothing wrong with that. For sure I want to achieve it. Every player wants to be a part of records -- I'm not shy about saying that -- but it's not something we speak about.

"We just have to keep focused on the job that we're doing. We're getting this run and we're getting this success through hard work and through everyone chipping in with their part in the game. That's the mentality we should have. That shouldn't change."

Conte thinks teams will now have a greater incentive to beat Chelsea than just claiming three points. Willian, who scored twice against Stoke, agrees.

"We're doing well. I think we have to continue in the same way," Willian said. "[But] I think it will be more difficult to win because the other teams will come against us with more concentration."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.