Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas reaches 100 Premier League assists in record time

Cesc Fabregas became the fourth player to register 100 assists in the Premier League on Saturday after setting up Willian during Chelsea's 4-2 win over Stoke City.

Fabregas played in the Brazilian with a fine ball, having earlier provided the delivery from a corner for Gary Cahill's opener.

The former Arsenal midfielder follows only Ryan Giggs, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney in reaching a century of assists in the Premier Leauge.

Fabregas is also the fastest player to have reached that milestone, reaching three figures in 293 appearances, comfortably beating the 367 games it took Giggs, according to statistics from Opta.

100 - Premier League appearances to 100 assists:



Fabregas - 293 apps

Giggs - 367 apps

Rooney 445 apps

Lampard - 559 apps



Rooney, meanwhile, took 445 matches to register 100 assists, while Lampard reached a century in his 559th game.

Giggs holds the record for the most Premier League assists with 162, with Lampard and Rooney on 102 and 101 respectively.

Fabregas' assists on Saturday came as Chelsea equalled Arsenal's record for the most successive wins within a Premier League season after making it 13 on the bounce against Stoke to move nine points clear at the top of the table.

