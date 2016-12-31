Previous
Liverpool
Manchester City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Chelsea
Stoke City
4
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Middlesbrough
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
West Ham United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
AFC Bournemouth
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Southampton
West Bromwich Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Rangers
Celtic
1
2
FT
Game Details
Next

Game Details
Highlights
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas reaches 100 Premier League assists in record time

Craig Burley praises Chelsea for continuing to grind out results in their impressive 13 game unbeaten run.
Willian reacts to his double versus Stoke and his thoughts about Chelsea's impressive unbeaten run.

Cesc Fabregas became the fourth player to register 100 assists in the Premier League on Saturday after setting up Willian during Chelsea's 4-2 win over Stoke City.

Fabregas played in the Brazilian with a fine ball, having earlier provided the delivery from a corner for Gary Cahill's opener.

The former Arsenal midfielder follows only Ryan Giggs, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney in reaching a century of assists in the Premier Leauge.

Fabregas is also the fastest player to have reached that milestone, reaching three figures in 293 appearances, comfortably beating the 367 games it took Giggs, according to statistics from Opta.

Rooney, meanwhile, took 445 matches to register 100 assists, while Lampard reached a century in his 559th game.

Giggs holds the record for the most Premier League assists with 162, with Lampard and Rooney on 102 and 101 respectively.

Fabregas' assists on Saturday came as Chelsea equalled Arsenal's record for the most successive wins within a Premier League season after making it 13 on the bounce against Stoke to move nine points clear at the top of the table.

