Top-scorer Diego Costa vows to improve on current form for Chelsea

Arsene Wenger feels Chelsea are the Premier League favourites, but Antonio Conte remains coy on that.

After winning their 12th consecutive league game, Don Hutchison and Alison Bender ask whether anyone can catch the Blues.

Diego Costa insists he can still improve on his impressive form for Chelsea this season and says he is driven by a desire to "conquer" the Premier League again.

Chelsea are six points clear at the top of the Premier League as the season approaches the halfway stage and Costa has been a key factor in the team's revival, scoring a league-leading 13 goals and registering five assists in 17 appearances.

But as he prepares to return from suspension against Stoke City on Saturday, Costa is adamant that there is more to come from him.

"I have been better than I am now, and that gives me more motivation to try to get better," the Spain international told Chelsea's official website. "That's what I will carry on doing.

"I don't set myself personal targets, in terms of goals and assists. What I try to do is improve, always. If the previous campaign hasn't been very good, or even if it has, I just try to do a better campaign than the one before. My main aspiration, and not just mine, my teammates' too, is to conquer the title again.

"I felt we like had something to prove coming into this season. Last season we left a debt behind, so to speak. And that's the secret to our great form this season. We owe a lot to our people and we are hoping we are going to be able to pay that back."

In Costa's absence, Eden Hazard was deployed as a false nine by head coach Antonio Conte against Bournemouth on Boxing Day, and the Belgian produced an outstanding performance to inspire Chelsea to a 3-0 victory.

Costa is full of praise for Hazard, and says the good form of Chelsea's midfield creators only makes his job easier.

"Eden is just incredible," he said. "He's the sort of player who is able to win a match by himself. He's extraordinary. There are very few people like him. He's very confident in what he does and he is transmitting that confidence to us.

"The thing is Pedro, Willian and Eden are all great players and they are in great form right now. That definitely helps me as a striker and I hope it will make us win many more matches."

