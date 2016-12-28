Eden Hazard: Chelsea ready to make history with consecutive wins record

With a congested week of fixtures, the FC panel debate if Chelsea are favoured due to more days between fixtures to rest.

LONDON -- Eden Hazard says Chelsea are embracing the challenge of making history this season as they close in on the Premier League record for consecutive victories.

A penalty from man of the match Hazard and two goals from Pedro Rodriguez secured Antonio Conte's men a convincing 3-0 victory over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge and extended their win streak in the league to 12 matches -- a new club record.

Arsenal hold the Premier League record for consecutive victories, having won 14 games in a row across the 2001-02 and 2002-03 seasons, but Chelsea can equal that number if they beat Stoke City on New Year's Eve and Tottenham at White Hart Lane in their first match of 2017.

"We feel good," Hazard said after the Bournemouth win. "We are full of confidence. We take game after game and try to win every one.

"We don't look at records but if we can make history in this club we will. Let's keep it going and we will try to win every game if we can."

Asked if he thinks this Chelsea team is better than the one that claimed the title in the 2014-15 season, Hazard replied: "Yes because we win every game! We are full of confidence. We try to do something that we didn't do in the past: We score goals.

"I don't know if it's the best Chelsea I've played in but it's a good team."

Chelsea were without Premier League top scorer Diego Costa and key midfielder N'Golo Kante for the first time this season against Bournemouth, but neither were missed as Hazard produced an outstanding performance in a false nine role.

Yet despite flourishing through the middle of the pitch, Hazard insists he has no designs on making the position his own in the long term.

"Ah no, Diego is the striker," he said. "When he is on the pitch next game [against Stoke] I will be back on the side [of the pitch]."

Chelsea's remarkable winning run has seen them open up a commanding lead at the top of the Premier League, but Hazard is adamant that their challenge on the pitch will only get harder from here.

"It's not only about Chelsea, this league," he insisted. "This league is very difficult. Every game we try to win, now the opponent tries to give everything because they want to be first [in the table]. Now we are first and everyone wants to beat us."