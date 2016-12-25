Chelsea's John Obi Mikel to sort future soon amid China interest - source

Previous
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester United
Sunderland
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Everton
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
West Ham United
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Hull City
Manchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Chelsea's Mikel to sort future soon - source

Chelsea Colin Udoh
Read

Do Chelsea need James?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Unbeaten run shows 'Conte's brilliance'

ESPN FC TV
Read

Conte 'not surprised' by Hazard's talent

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Conte: Winning 12 in a row not easy

English Premier League
Read

Hazard leads Chelsea's reshuffled attack

Chelsea Player Ratings Mark Worrall
Read

Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth

Highlights
Read

Chelsea won't loan out Batshuayi - Conte

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Chelsea find new way to win, rout Bournemouth

The Match Liam Twomey
Read

Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Pedro at the double

Premier League Highlights
Read
ChelseaChelsea
AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Prem: Courtois denies Afobe

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Hazard converts penalty

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Fabregas free kick inches over

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Pedro puts Chelsea in front

Premier League Highlights
Read
Michy Batshuayi

Batshuayi benched despite Costa ban

Chelsea ESPN staff
Read

Conte praises Batshuayi's 'commitment'

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read
Philippe Coutinho celebrates his second goal.

PSG keen on Coutinho; Chelsea chase Hart

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Premier League harder than La Liga - Pedro

Chelsea PA Sport
Read
 By Colin Udoh
Share
Tweet
   

Chelsea's John Obi Mikel to sort future soon amid China interest - source

John Obi Mikel is close to making a decision on his future.

Sources close to Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel says the player has not ruled out a move to China in January, telling ESPN FC his destination will be determined by "football not money."

Mikel, 29, is poised to leave Chelsea in January after failing to break into Antonio Conte's side this season, and the source confirmed that he has received offers from Valencia, Inter Milan and Olympic Marseille.

"All the offers are getting serious consideration but it is first and foremost about project football, and not about money," the source said. "That is why we are not considering the offer from China.

The ESPN FC panel answer your tweets on Chelsea's needs in the upcoming January transfer window.

"He also has a young family that is very important to him and he does not want to cause any upheaval in their lives. Family is No. 1 priority for him in all this, so that is another reason for him to want to stay in Europe.

"We have to make sure that we make the best decision based on that."

That decision, according to the source, is close

"He is taking time to spend Christmas with his family. After that, a decision will be made."

Colin Udoh is a Nigeria football correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @ColinUdoh.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.