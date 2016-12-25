Chelsea's John Obi Mikel to sort future soon amid China interest - source
Sources close to Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel says the player has not ruled out a move to China in January, telling ESPN FC his destination will be determined by "football not money."
Mikel, 29, is poised to leave Chelsea in January after failing to break into Antonio Conte's side this season, and the source confirmed that he has received offers from Valencia, Inter Milan and Olympic Marseille.
"All the offers are getting serious consideration but it is first and foremost about project football, and not about money," the source said. "That is why we are not considering the offer from China.
"He also has a young family that is very important to him and he does not want to cause any upheaval in their lives. Family is No. 1 priority for him in all this, so that is another reason for him to want to stay in Europe.
"We have to make sure that we make the best decision based on that."
That decision, according to the source, is close
"He is taking time to spend Christmas with his family. After that, a decision will be made."
Colin Udoh is a Nigeria football correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @ColinUdoh.
