Antonio Conte backs Michy Batshuayi, rejects thoughts of January loan

Chelsea put in a commanding display without Diego Costa and remain unchallenged leaders of the Premier League.

LONDON -- Antonio Conte insists he will not allow Michy Batshuayi to leave Chelsea on loan in January despite deciding not to start the Belgian in Diego Costa's absence for Monday's 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

Batshuayi was expected to be handed his first Premier League start since moving to Stamford Bridge for £33 million from Marseille, but Conte instead opted to deploy Eden Hazard as a false nine in place of Costa, while Cesc Fabregas came in for the suspended N'Golo Kante in midfield.

Chelsea did not miss Costa as a penalty from Hazard and two goals from Pedro Rodriguez secured a club-record 12th consecutive Premier League victory for Conte's men, while Batshuayi was introduced as a substitute in the fourth minute of injury time.

Conte made a point of embracing a visibly downcast Batshuayi at the final whistle, and after the match the Chelsea head coach insisted that his 23-year-old summer signing will get his chance to impress.

"I think that Michy is a really good player, but a young player, he is trying to adapt to this league," Conte said of Batshuayi. "I try to make the best decision for the team but I am sure Michy will get the possibility to show his talent in the future.

"Today, also I wanted to give him the opportunity to play and to have another appearance. It happened at the end but I think that we have to continue to work with him every day to try to improve him, to bring him in the best condition to help us in this league."

Asked if he would allow Batshuayi to leave Chelsea on loan in January, he replied: "No, also because I have these players. He is a new player for Chelsea, to go on loan now, is a defeat for the club and for me. Now it is important to be focused to improve.

"I want to win and every decision I make is because I want to win. I have to take the best decision, sometimes it is good, positive or negative but I try to put every player in the best condition."

This was the first time that Conte has been unable to call upon Costa or Kante in the Premier League this season, and the Italian believes Chelsea have made an ominous statement that they will not let go of their winning streak lightly.

"I think today we sent a good message in general, because a lot of people were waiting [to see if] we could lose points in this game without two really important players, Costa and Kante," Conte added. "It didn't happen.

"I am pleased for this, because I can count on all my players in the squad. I try in every game to make the best decision for the team without looking at the faces."

