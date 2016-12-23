Michy Batshuayi on Chelsea bench vs. Bournemouth despite Diego Costa ban

Previous
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 7/20  Draw: 17/4  Away: 10/1 
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 2/9  Draw: 6/1  Away: 14/1 
Leicester City
Everton
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 6/4  Draw: 23/10  Away: 21/10 
Swansea City
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 27/20  Draw: 5/2  Away: 11/5 
Hull City
Manchester City
5:15 PM UTC
Home: 17/2  Draw: 17/4  Away: 4/11 
Reading
Norwich City
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 19/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 31/20 
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 3/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/4 
Michy Batshuayi

Batshuayi benched despite Costa ban

Chelsea ESPN staff
Conte praises Batshuayi's 'commitment'

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Philippe Coutinho celebrates his second goal.

PSG keen on Coutinho; Chelsea chase Hart

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Premier League harder than La Liga - Pedro

Chelsea PA Sport
Klopp: Chelsea have most luck with injuries

Liverpool PA Sport
Antonio Conte and Gary Cahill

Cox: Chelsea's 1-0 wins hallmark of a champion

Premier League Michael Cox
Chelsea midfielder Oscar

Chinese record broken five times in 2016

Transfers Michael Church
Lampard unsure on retirement, Chelsea

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Last Time They Met: Chelsea 4-1 Bournemouth

Premier League Highlights
Cahill targets Arsenal's Prem wins record

Chelsea Liam Twomey
WATCH: Paul's top 10 Prem goals of 2016

ESPN FC TV
Christmas wishes for Prem clubs

ESPN FC TV
Conte excited for Christmas in England

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Chelsea eye record 12th straight win

Chelsea Phil Lythell
Mariner: Oscar chose money over legacy

Chinese Super League
Numbers reveal Premier League's overachievers, underachievers

English Premier League Paul Carr, ESPN Stats & Information
Superb Chelsea poised for the title

Report Card: Chelsea Phil Lythell
John Obi Mikel

Mikel 'very likely' to leave Chelsea - agent

Transfers Liam Twomey
Chelsea's five most impressive sales

Chelsea Liam Twomey
By ESPN staff
Michy Batshuayi on Chelsea bench vs. Bournemouth despite Diego Costa ban

Antonio Conte looks forward to the challenge of facing Bournemouth without Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante.
Chelsea cruised last season to a 4-1 win over the Cherries, led by Eden Hazard's brace.
Paul Mariner acknowledges the fortune Oscar will receive for his CSL move, but says it will diminish his impact on the game.

Michy Batshuayi was named on the bench for Chelsea's Premier League game against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge, despite Diego Costa's suspension.

Batshuayi, 23, was expected to come into the team in place of Costa after he picked up a fifth yellow card of the season during the 1-0 win against Crystal Palace, earning him a one-match ban.

However, Antonio Conte has selected Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian as his attacking three as the Blues look to extend their run of 11 consecutive league wins.

Conte had earlier spoken in praise of Batshuayi's commitment after he has played back-up to Costa, the Premier League's top goal scorer this season.

Meanwhile, Cesc Fabregas comes into the Chelsea midfield in place of N'Golo Kante, who also picked up his fifth caution of the season in the Palace victory.

Chelsea sit six points clear at the top of the league ahead of the Boxing Day fixtures.

