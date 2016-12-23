Michy Batshuayi on Chelsea bench vs. Bournemouth despite Diego Costa ban
Michy Batshuayi was named on the bench for Chelsea's Premier League game against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge, despite Diego Costa's suspension.
Batshuayi, 23, was expected to come into the team in place of Costa after he picked up a fifth yellow card of the season during the 1-0 win against Crystal Palace, earning him a one-match ban.
However, Antonio Conte has selected Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian as his attacking three as the Blues look to extend their run of 11 consecutive league wins.
Chelsea team today: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Fabregas, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro. #CFCBOU- Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 26, 2016
Conte had earlier spoken in praise of Batshuayi's commitment after he has played back-up to Costa, the Premier League's top goal scorer this season.
Meanwhile, Cesc Fabregas comes into the Chelsea midfield in place of N'Golo Kante, who also picked up his fifth caution of the season in the Palace victory.
Chelsea sit six points clear at the top of the league ahead of the Boxing Day fixtures.
