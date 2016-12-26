Previous
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Newcastle Jets
Wellington Phoenix FC
6:35 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Watford
Crystal Palace
12:30 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 31/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 9/2  Away: 10/1 
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 6/1  Away: 14/1 
Leicester City
Everton
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 31/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Swansea City
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 17/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 9/5 
Hull City
Manchester City
5:15 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 8/1  Draw: 5/1  Away: 1/3 
Reading
Norwich City
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 15/8  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/8 
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/6  Draw: 29/10  Away: 5/1 
Next

Odds from bet365
bet365
Premier League harder than Spain's La Liga - Chelsea winger Pedro

Alejandro Moreno agrees with Shaka Hislop about Chelsea being in line for the Premier League title, crediting their stout defence.

Chelsea forward Pedro believes the Blues' winning run is more impressive than any he managed while at Barcelona.

A club-record 11 straight victories has seen Chelsea surge six points clear at the top of the Premier League. Three more victories, starting with Bournemouth on Boxing Day, would see Antonio Conte's side match Arsenal's Premier League record of 14 successive wins.

And Pedro, who won five La Liga titles during his spell at the Nou Camp, believes it is harder to win games in England than in Spain.

"It's not new for me, but it's difficult in this league. It's different here," he told the Daily Telegraph. "At Barcelona, it's normal to win most of the games and sometimes it's too easy.

"But the Premier League is very competitive and strong, and for this reason, 11 wins is a significant achievement.

"The record is 14, no? Only three wins more, but that will be difficult. Bournemouth are a good team. It's a very good objective to get this record.

"It's very different in Spain. Barca have many opportunities all the time to win matches, which in England is very difficult because the challenges are greater.''

Pedro struggled during his first campaign at Stamford Bridge, as the Blues could only manage a 10th-placed finish, but the Spain international is much more settled this season under Conte.

"Second is a disaster at Barcelona, so last season was a new situation for me," he added. "It was a difficult situation for everyone, for the club, the team and the coach. There were a lot of problems, but this season is different.

"I would love to win the Premier League because it's the strongest league in the world and I think that would be something really good for my career.''

