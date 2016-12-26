Frank Lampard wants Chelsea return, undecided on retirement yet

What next for former NYCFC and Chelsea man Frank Lampard?

Frank Lampard says it is only a matter of time before he returns to Chelsea "in some capacity," but insists he has yet to decide on whether to call time on his playing career.

Speculation surrounding Lampard's future has intensified in recent weeks after he returned to Stamford Bridge as a guest of the club to watch Chelsea's 1-0 win over West Brom, while he also observed first-team training on Wednesday.

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte played down suggestions that Lampard could be set to take up a coaching role by claiming that the 38-year-old -- who is a free agent after leaving New York City FC in November at the end of his contract -- wants to continue playing.

However, Lampard insists he is yet to make a final decision on whether to postpone his retirement, but says he will be a presence at Chelsea regardless.

"I'm still waiting for the five-year contract to come through from Chelsea, they haven't called yet!" Lampard joked during an interview alongside former teammate and close friend John Terry on Sky Sports' Soccer AM programme. "We used to get those easily!

"Myself and John are Chelsea through and through. Whatever happens, in some capacity I will be at Chelsea, whether that's with my season ticket watching them, but I don't know.

"I will be in very close contact. Whether I have a role is not all in my hands so I can't go any further than that. I am very relaxed about it, which is a nice place to be. I'm not kind of eager that the end of my career is coming and thinking, 'What's going to happen now?'

"I'm relaxed and if the right thing comes, then I'll take it. Obviously Chelsea, I would love that, but it doesn't always work that way.

"I've taken this Christmas to enjoy family, a couple of beers and an extra turkey and I'll make a decision in January whether I carry on playing -- I have a few options -- or finish and move on to whatever the next thing will be."

Back in November a source close to the club confirmed to ESPN FC that Chelsea will look to offer Lampard a role if and when he chooses to retire.

