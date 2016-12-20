Antonio Conte prefers Chelsea's 'top of the table' Premier League pressure

Antonio Conte looks forward to the challenge of facing Bournemouth without Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante.

LONDON -- Antonio Conte has called on his Chelsea players to back up their billing as Premier League title favourites on the pitch as they bid to extend their winning streak to 12 matches against Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

Chelsea are six points clear of nearest challengers Liverpool after a run of 11 straight victories in the league, though they will face Bournemouth without Premier League top scorer Diego Costa and key midfielder N'Golo Kante as both serve a one-game ban after picking up their fifth bookings of the season against Crystal Palace.

Conte has repeatedly declined to indulge the growing expectations surrounding his team, and insists that the plaudits coming Chelsea's way will mean nothing if they fail to maintain their performances.

Chelsea Chelsea AFC Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth 3:00 PM UTC Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

"I prefer to be favourites on the pitch, not with words," Conte insisted. "You can change who is favourites very quickly with words. Chelsea are an example of that. At the start of the season we were anything but favourites.

"But now, after 11 wins in a row, we are becoming favourites for the title, with work. I'd prefer to be favourites on the pitch with good results, good performances, with good football, to keep clean sheets, to show great passion with my players. It's important, this.

"I think that we must have the right pressure, the right pressure. We all know that, now, we are doing fantastic things because, but I repeat: If I go with my mind at the start of the season, not one person thought or forecast that Chelsea would stay top of the table, for many reasons.

Antonio Conte and Gary Cahill applaud the Chelsea supporters after a win against Crystal Palace.

"Because the squad was the same as last season's. Because our market wasn't a great market. But I think, in these situations, we found the right balance. The right balance. Me and my players and the club. To try to change the opinion, to try and change the idea of the people. And to try and have a good season.

"These players, in the past, have had the habit of staying top of the table. It's not the first time for me or my players. But I prefer not to look at the table at this moment, either me or the players.

"It's important to do that at the end of the season. For now, it's more important to take the three points and continue to progress."

Chelsea have not led the Premier League for a significant spell since winning the Premier League title in the 2014-15 season under Jose Mourinho, but Conte insists he prefers challenging from the front to being part of the chasing pack.

"I think it's good to stay in this position," he added. "I think it's good. I don't trust the people when they say: 'It's important now to stay behind, and there's pressure when you're top.' I'd prefer the pressure of being top of the table, for sure. We earned this position. Now it's important to keep it. It won't be easy for sure."

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.