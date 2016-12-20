Antonio Conte prefers Chelsea's 'top of the table' Premier League pressure

Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Fiorentina
Napoli
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sampdoria
Udinese
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Torino
Genoa
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
3
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 5 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Belenenses
Sporting CP
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Thibaut Courtois

Courtois plans summer switch to Real Madrid

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

Chelsea didn't break rules in abuse case

Chelsea PA Sport
Read

Conte likes Chelsea top of table pressure

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Conte: Suspensions a good test for Chelsea

English Premier League
Read

Mou: Tough to catch defensive Chelsea

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

John Obi Mikel must remain in Europe

Transfers Colin Udoh
Read

Chelsea gambling with Holland exit

Chelsea Mark Worrall
Read
Michy Batshuayi

Conte: Chelsea must be patient with Batshuayi

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Lampard wants to continue playing - Conte

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Courtois is the unsung key to Chelsea's core

Chelsea Phil Lythell
Read

Costa the biggest miss of Boxing Day?

English Premier League
Read

Holland leaving Chelsea for Southgate's side

England PA Sport
Read
Steve Holland has been appointed as England manager Gareth Southgate's assistant.

Holland named as England assistant

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

The Sweeper: Pogba's groovin' in reverse

English Premier League
Read
Willian dedicated his winner to the Chapecoense players who lost their lives in a plane crash this week.

Willian: Very difficult since death of mum

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Transfer Rater: Two Vidals on the move?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Chelsea's win streak in historical perspective

Premier League Miguel Delaney
Read

Best XI: Who would you choose?

ESPN FC United ESPN staff
Read

Who needs James: United or Chelsea?

ESPN FC TV
Read
 By Liam Twomey, Chelsea correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Antonio Conte prefers Chelsea's 'top of the table' Premier League pressure

Antonio Conte looks forward to the challenge of facing Bournemouth without Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante.

LONDON -- Antonio Conte has called on his Chelsea players to back up their billing as Premier League title favourites on the pitch as they bid to extend their winning streak to 12 matches against Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

Chelsea are six points clear of nearest challengers Liverpool after a run of 11 straight victories in the league, though they will face Bournemouth without Premier League top scorer Diego Costa and key midfielder N'Golo Kante as both serve a one-game ban after picking up their fifth bookings of the season against Crystal Palace.

Conte has repeatedly declined to indulge the growing expectations surrounding his team, and insists that the plaudits coming Chelsea's way will mean nothing if they fail to maintain their performances.

ChelseaChelsea
AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 15/4  Away: 7/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

"I prefer to be favourites on the pitch, not with words," Conte insisted. "You can change who is favourites very quickly with words. Chelsea are an example of that. At the start of the season we were anything but favourites.

"But now, after 11 wins in a row, we are becoming favourites for the title, with work. I'd prefer to be favourites on the pitch with good results, good performances, with good football, to keep clean sheets, to show great passion with my players. It's important, this.

"I think that we must have the right pressure, the right pressure. We all know that, now, we are doing fantastic things because, but I repeat: If I go with my mind at the start of the season, not one person thought or forecast that Chelsea would stay top of the table, for many reasons.

Antonio Conte and Gary Cahill applaud the Chelsea supporters after a win against Crystal Palace.

"Because the squad was the same as last season's. Because our market wasn't a great market. But I think, in these situations, we found the right balance. The right balance. Me and my players and the club. To try to change the opinion, to try and change the idea of the people. And to try and have a good season.

"These players, in the past, have had the habit of staying top of the table. It's not the first time for me or my players. But I prefer not to look at the table at this moment, either me or the players.

"It's important to do that at the end of the season. For now, it's more important to take the three points and continue to progress."

Chelsea have not led the Premier League for a significant spell since winning the Premier League title in the 2014-15 season under Jose Mourinho, but Conte insists he prefers challenging from the front to being part of the chasing pack.

"I think it's good to stay in this position," he added. "I think it's good. I don't trust the people when they say: 'It's important now to stay behind, and there's pressure when you're top.' I'd prefer the pressure of being top of the table, for sure. We earned this position. Now it's important to keep it. It won't be easy for sure."

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.