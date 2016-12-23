Frank Lampard wants to continue playing - Chelsea boss Antonio Conte

Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Napoli
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/4  Draw: 13/5  Away: 1/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sampdoria
Udinese
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Torino
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Belenenses
Sporting CP
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/1  Draw: 10/3  Away: 4/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC Dec 23, 2016
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Conte: Suspensions a good test for Chelsea

English Premier League
Read

Jose: Tough to catch defensive Chelsea

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

John Obi Mikel must remain in Europe

Transfers Colin Udoh
Read

Chelsea gambling with Holland exit

Chelsea Mark Worrall
Read
Michy Batshuayi

Conte: Chelsea must be patient with Batshuayi

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Lampard wants to continue playing - Conte

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Courtois is the unsung key to Chelsea's core

Chelsea Phil Lythell
Read

Costa the biggest miss of Boxing Day?

English Premier League
Read

Holland leaving Chelsea for Southgate's side

England PA Sport
Read
Steve Holland has been appointed as England manager Gareth Southgate's assistant.

Holland named as England assistant

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

The Sweeper: Pogba's groovin' in reverse

English Premier League
Read
Willian dedicated his winner to the Chapecoense players who lost their lives in a plane crash this week.

Willian: Very difficult since death of mum

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Transfer Rater: Two Vidals on the move?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Chelsea's win streak in historical perspective

Premier League Miguel Delaney
Read

Best XI: Who would you choose?

ESPN FC United ESPN staff
Read

Who needs James: United or Chelsea?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Chelsea proved too much for Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Darke: Chelsea should win Premier League

English Premier League Ian Darke
Read

WATCH: Lampard's darts challenge

International
Read

What we learned: Sturridge saves Reds

English Premier League
Read
 By Liam Twomey, Chelsea correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Frank Lampard wants to continue playing - Chelsea boss Antonio Conte

Alejandro Moreno agrees with Shaka Hislop about Chelsea being in line for the Premier League title, crediting their stout defence.

LONDON -- Frank Lampard is not taking a coaching role at Chelsea because he wants to continue playing, boss Antonio Conte has said.

Chelsea trained at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday as they prepare to host Bournemouth on Boxing Day, and Lampard's presence fuelled speculation that he could return to coach after leaving New York City FC in November.

But Conte said: "We didn't talk about this [a coaching move for Lampard]. I think Frank wants to continue to play football.

"I saw him in good form, in good shape, to continue to play football. Then, for his future, I think it's better to ask him.

"He's a legend for this club and it's fantastic when he comes to see the training sessions, to talk with us. I found him in good form."

Chelsea confirmed on Wednesday that assistant coach Steve Holland would leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season to take up a full-time role under new permanent England manager Gareth Southgate.

But the club said they were not looking to find a replacement for the 46-year-old.

Frank Lampard will not be taking up a coaching role at Chelsea.

"It's a pity to lose him," Conte said. "But also, I can understand his choice.

"This type of situation can arrive only once in the life, to be a coach or assistant coach of your national team and your country. For this reason, I understand him.

"It's a pity because I've worked very well with him. For the future, it's important to be focused on the present and work with this staff. I have a great staff, a fantastic staff. In the future, we'll see."

Conte will face Eddie Howe, one of English football's most highly regarded young coaches, on Boxing Day and said he had been impressed with the 39-year-old's achievements.

"Eddie Howe is a really good manager," he added. "He's very young and doing really well with Bournemouth.

"I'm studying them and seeing a good team with good organisation on tactical and physical aspects.

"I like him and have great respect for him. I wish for him a good career, a top career. If he continues in this way, he can become a manager of a great team."

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.