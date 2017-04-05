Previous
Manchester United
Chelsea
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Bromwich Albion
Liverpool
0
1
LIVE 82'
Game Details
Home: 80/1  Draw: 6/1  Away: 1/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Valencia
Sevilla FC
2:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 13/5  Away: 11/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Granada
Celta Vigo
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Werder Bremen
Hamburg SV
0
1
LIVE 37'
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 13/5  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
SV Darmstadt 98
Schalke 04
3:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bastia
Lyon
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Marseille
St Etienne
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/6  Draw: 11/4  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Ajax Amsterdam
Heerenveen
2:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Feyenoord Rotterdam
FC Utrecht
1
0
LIVE 79'
Game Details
Home: 1/14  Draw: 8/1  Away: 80/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Chapecoense win second stage title in Campeonato Catarinense

Chapecoense players celebrate Reinaldo's goal in the Copa Libertadores game against Zulia.
Chapecoense lost the majority of their squad in November's plane crash.

Chapecoense have won their first title since their squad was involved in the tragic plane crash that killed 71 people by claiming the second stage of the Campeonato Catarinense.

A plane carrying the Chapecoense squad, technical commission and a number of journalists for the Copa Sudamericana final first leg against Atletico Nacional crashed en route to Medellin in November, with only three of their players surviving.

Chapecoense have since rebuilt their squad with a number of loan signings, with the newly formed team going on to lift the Campeonato Catarinense second stage title with one game to spare.

Mario Kempes went to Rio to meet the father of Everton Kempes, who died in the charter plane carrying the Chapecoense team.

A 2-0 victory over Joinville saw the Brazilian club come out on top in the second half of Santa Catarina's state championship, which was named after their president Sandro Pallaoro, who was among the 71 victims of the plane crash. Chapecoense had finished second to Avai in the first half of the championship.

They can win the Campeonato Catarinense outright when they take on Avai in a two-legged final in May.

