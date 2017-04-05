Chapecoense win second stage title in Campeonato Catarinense

Chapecoense lost the majority of their squad in November's plane crash.

Chapecoense have won their first title since their squad was involved in the tragic plane crash that killed 71 people by claiming the second stage of the Campeonato Catarinense.

A plane carrying the Chapecoense squad, technical commission and a number of journalists for the Copa Sudamericana final first leg against Atletico Nacional crashed en route to Medellin in November, with only three of their players surviving.

Chapecoense have since rebuilt their squad with a number of loan signings, with the newly formed team going on to lift the Campeonato Catarinense second stage title with one game to spare.

Mario Kempes went to Rio to meet the father of Everton Kempes, who died in the charter plane carrying the Chapecoense team.

A 2-0 victory over Joinville saw the Brazilian club come out on top in the second half of Santa Catarina's state championship, which was named after their president Sandro Pallaoro, who was among the 71 victims of the plane crash. Chapecoense had finished second to Avai in the first half of the championship.

They can win the Campeonato Catarinense outright when they take on Avai in a two-legged final in May.

