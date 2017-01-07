Chapecoense to play first match since plane crash

Chapecoense returned to action against Nova Iguacu in the Copa Sao Paulo U-20 tournament in Brazil, they were beaten 2-0.

Zico's annual exhibition match at the Maracana featured a tribute to victims of the Chapecoense plane crash.

Chapecoense received the Copa Sudamericana trophy in honor of those who lost their lives on their way to the final.

Chapecoense defender Alan Ruschel has been discharged from hospital.

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazilian side Chapecoense, who lost most of their team in an air crash in November, will make their return later this month for a friendly match against defending league champions Palmeiras.

The match will be held on Jan. 21 in Chapecoense's 20,000-seat Arena Conda in Chapeco, a city of 200,000 about 800 miles south of Rio de Janeiro.

Chapecoense coach Vagner Mancini is still signing players to replace the 19 that died on a Colombian hillside on Nov. 28.

Chape, as the team are known, will play their first official match on Jan. 26 against local rival Joinville.