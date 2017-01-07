Chapecoense to play first match since plane crash
RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazilian side Chapecoense, who lost most of their team in an air crash in November, will make their return later this month for a friendly match against defending league champions Palmeiras.
The match will be held on Jan. 21 in Chapecoense's 20,000-seat Arena Conda in Chapeco, a city of 200,000 about 800 miles south of Rio de Janeiro.
Chapecoense coach Vagner Mancini is still signing players to replace the 19 that died on a Colombian hillside on Nov. 28.
Chape, as the team are known, will play their first official match on Jan. 26 against local rival Joinville.
