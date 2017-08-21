Celtic's Olivier Ntcham could easily play for Barcelona, says Brendan Rodgers

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
LIVE 62'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atalanta
AS Roma
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crotone
AC Milan
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Internazionale
Fiorentina
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
2
0
LIVE 61'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
New York City FC
New England Revolution
10:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1:30 AM UTC Aug 21, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Olivier Ntcham celebrates after Celtic's only goal in a 1-0 win against Partick Thistle.

Celtic's Ntcham could easily play for Barcelona - Rodgers

Football Ed Dove, KweséESPN
Read
KilmarnockKilmarnock
CelticCeltic
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

The Sweeper: Virtual Zlatan, Paulinho's gaffe

International
Read

WATCH: Celtic reveal Conor McGregor-inspired tifo

UEFA Champions League
Read

Burley: UCL will allow Celtic to test themselves

ESPN FC TV
Read

Celtic 5-0 Astana: Bhoys have one foot in group stage

Champions League Highlights
Read
CelticCeltic
FC AstanaFC Astana
5
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Mertens celeb vs Nice 170816

UCL: Napoli, Sevilla win; Celtic rout Astana

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Read
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
CelticCeltic
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
CelticCeltic
KilmarnockKilmarnock
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Patrick Roberts spent two seasons on loan at Celtic from Manchester City.

Celtic still hopeful of City's Roberts returning

Transfers PA Sport
Read
CelticCeltic
Heart of MidlothianHeart of Midlothian
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Kolo Toure & Brendan Rodgers

Liverpool title failure my only regret, says Kolo

Football KweséESPN
Read
RosenborgRosenborg
CelticCeltic
0
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Liverpool learn possible UCL opponents

Champions League Dale Johnson
Read

Celtic review travel after airport incident

Celtic PA Sport
Read
Celtic Linfield fan trouble

Celtic fined £20k for offences vs. Linfield

Celtic Press Association Sport staff
Read
CelticCeltic
RosenborgRosenborg
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Moussa Dembele salvaged a point for Celtic on Tuesday.

Dembele can improve at Celtic - Brown

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Celtic paid tribute to club legend Henrik Larsson on the 20th anniversary of his signing

Celtic hail Larsson on 20th anniversary

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
 By Ed Dove, KweséESPN
Share
Tweet
   

Celtic's Olivier Ntcham could easily play for Barcelona, says Brendan Rodgers

Celtic new boy Olivier Ntcham has made a strong start to life in Glasgow, and wouldn't look out of place at a European giant such as Barcelona or Bayern Munich, according to coach Brendan Rodgers.

Ntcham, who is still returning to full fitness, delivered an excellent showing in the Scottish champions' midweek Champions League victory over Astana, as the Hoops secured a 5-0 first-leg triumph that takes them one step closer to the group stage.

The Franco-Cameroonian powerhouse - a summer signing from Manchester City - demonstrated his class with a poised midfield performance that showcased his fine long-range passing ability.

"At 21 years of age he is fantastic. He is a real player," Rodgers told journalists, as per the Daily Record. "You see his physicality, if he turned up playing for Barcelona or Bayern you would say what a good player he is.

"Thankfully the supporters will see him develop here."

Since arriving in Glasgow, Rodgers has enjoyed overseeing the progress made by some of the squad's younger players, with Patrick Roberts and Moussa Dembele just two who have thrived under the Northern-Irish coach.

"[Olivier] knows Moussa well and would have seen his profile and game improve," Rodgers added. "He came here to develop, get better and see where his career takes him."

Celtic ousted Linfield and Rosenborg to advance to the Champions League playoff round, and currently sit atop the Scottish Premiership after winning all three of their matches so far.

Ed Dove is the Soccer Editor for KweséESPN. Follow him on Twitter @EddyDove.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.