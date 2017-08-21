Celtic's Olivier Ntcham could easily play for Barcelona, says Brendan Rodgers

Celtic new boy Olivier Ntcham has made a strong start to life in Glasgow, and wouldn't look out of place at a European giant such as Barcelona or Bayern Munich, according to coach Brendan Rodgers.

Ntcham, who is still returning to full fitness, delivered an excellent showing in the Scottish champions' midweek Champions League victory over Astana, as the Hoops secured a 5-0 first-leg triumph that takes them one step closer to the group stage.

The Franco-Cameroonian powerhouse - a summer signing from Manchester City - demonstrated his class with a poised midfield performance that showcased his fine long-range passing ability.

"At 21 years of age he is fantastic. He is a real player," Rodgers told journalists, as per the Daily Record. "You see his physicality, if he turned up playing for Barcelona or Bayern you would say what a good player he is.

"Thankfully the supporters will see him develop here."

Since arriving in Glasgow, Rodgers has enjoyed overseeing the progress made by some of the squad's younger players, with Patrick Roberts and Moussa Dembele just two who have thrived under the Northern-Irish coach.

"[Olivier] knows Moussa well and would have seen his profile and game improve," Rodgers added. "He came here to develop, get better and see where his career takes him."

Celtic ousted Linfield and Rosenborg to advance to the Champions League playoff round, and currently sit atop the Scottish Premiership after winning all three of their matches so far.

Ed Dove is the Soccer Editor for KweséESPN. Follow him on Twitter @EddyDove.