AS Roma
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 1/3  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Fiorentina
Napoli
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 11/4  Draw: 13/5  Away: 1/1 
Sampdoria
Udinese
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 1/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 14/5 
Torino
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 3/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 15/4 
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Belenenses
Sporting CP
9:00 PM UTC
Home: 6/1  Draw: 10/3  Away: 4/9 
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC Dec 23, 2016
Leg 1
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Brendan Rodgers: It won't be long until Karamoko Dembele is in Celtic team

Karamoko Dembele Scotland
Karamoko Dembele is held in high regard by Celtic.

Brendan Rodgers has told talkSPORT that Karamoko Dembele could break into the Celtic team "at a very young age."

Dembele, 13, has been tipped as one of the brightest young talents in British football since playing for the Bhoys' under-20s team in October, and Rodgers said the Scottish Premiership leaders have high hopes for him.

"He's played for Scotland, he's played for England and he can actually play for the Ivory Coast as well," the Celtic manager said.

"He's 14 in February, he's big talent and just needs the time to be nurtured and developed.

"But it won't be long. If he keeps going the way he is going, he could be one of those boys who is in the team at a very young age.

"It's nice for him. He's enjoying his football, he gets looked after very well here at Celtic, he and the coaches here have a great trust.

"We hope in the next number of years he could be the next one coming through."

