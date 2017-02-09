Celta Vigo coach Eduardo Berizzo urges mayor to ensure stadium safety

Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crotone
Juventus
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/1  Draw: 17/4  Away: 2/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bologna
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 5/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Alavés
Celta Vigo
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nice
St Etienne
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC Feb 9, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Celta Vigo coach: Make stadium safe

Celta Vigo Adriana Garcia
Read

Real Madrid hit back at mayor of Vigo

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Read

Real game would have risked lives - mayor

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Read

Real Madrid postponed by stadium damage

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Read

Lowe: Celta Vigo and Alaves target Copa final

Copa del Rey Sid Lowe
Read
Celta VigoCelta Vigo
AlavésAlavés
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Argentine coaching trio vie for Copa glory

Copa del Rey Graham Hunter
Read
Fabian Orellana in action for Celta Vigo against Real Betis.

Valencia sign Orellana on loan from Celta

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Hjulsager leaves Brondby for Celta

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

La Liga: Atletico frustrated, Villarreal win

Spanish Primera División PA Sport
Read
Arda Turan and Koke

Barca face Atletico in Copa del Rey semis

Spanish Copa del Rey Adriana Garcia
Read

Zidane takes positives despite exit

Spanish Copa del Rey
Read

Ronaldo struggling for confidence

ESPN FC TV
Read
John Guidetti celebrates after a Danilo own goal put Celta Vigo ahead against Real Madrid.

Copa: Celta eliminate Real; Atleti advance

Copa del Rey ESPN staff
Read
Celta VigoCelta Vigo
Real MadridReal Madrid
2
2
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Aspas happy at Celta amid PSG interest

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Zidane not worried over Madrid form

Spanish Copa del Rey
Read

Southampton to advance to Wembley?

Betting Blog Derek Bilton
Read

Real Madrid need to focus after historic run

ESPN FC TV
Read
Real MadridReal Madrid
Celta VigoCelta Vigo
1
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
 By Adriana Garcia
Share
Tweet
   

Celta Vigo coach Eduardo Berizzo urges mayor to ensure stadium safety

Strong winds and rain damaged part of the stadium's roof.

Celta Vigo coach Eduardo Berizzo has called on Vigo mayor Abel Caballero to ensure the necessary work is done to the club's Balaidos stadium to ensure its safety.

Sunday's La Liga game against leaders Real Madrid was called off by Caballero amid safety concerns after strong winds and heavy rain damaged part of the roof at the ground, which is owned by the town hall.

Earlier this week, work began on repairs ahead of the Europa League home game against Shakhtar Donetsk on Feb. 16.

"Regardless of whether this happened or not, the stadium needs a full inspection," AS reported Berizzo as saying.

"What happened at Balaidos [the postponement against Real] made me think that, in the game we played there three days earlier against Alaves, something could have happened that we wouldn't have wanted.

"That is something we must learn from. We have to play in a stadium that is safe and comfortable for the fans, who are the ones that sustain this sport we all love."

The Balaidos, which opened in 1928, is undergoing a renovation that will give it a 31,000 capacity, with completion scheduled for later this year.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.