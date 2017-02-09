Celta Vigo coach Eduardo Berizzo urges mayor to ensure stadium safety

Strong winds and rain damaged part of the stadium's roof.

Celta Vigo coach Eduardo Berizzo has called on Vigo mayor Abel Caballero to ensure the necessary work is done to the club's Balaidos stadium to ensure its safety.

Sunday's La Liga game against leaders Real Madrid was called off by Caballero amid safety concerns after strong winds and heavy rain damaged part of the roof at the ground, which is owned by the town hall.

Earlier this week, work began on repairs ahead of the Europa League home game against Shakhtar Donetsk on Feb. 16.

"Regardless of whether this happened or not, the stadium needs a full inspection," AS reported Berizzo as saying.

"What happened at Balaidos [the postponement against Real] made me think that, in the game we played there three days earlier against Alaves, something could have happened that we wouldn't have wanted.

"That is something we must learn from. We have to play in a stadium that is safe and comfortable for the fans, who are the ones that sustain this sport we all love."

The Balaidos, which opened in 1928, is undergoing a renovation that will give it a 31,000 capacity, with completion scheduled for later this year.

