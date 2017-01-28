Previous
Manchester City
Swansea City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Manchester United
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
AC Milan
Sampdoria
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Villarreal
0
0
FT
Game Details
Juventus
Internazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Egypt
Cameroon
1
2
FT
Game Details
Cameroon boss: Players regret ANC snub?

Cameroon ESPN staff
Read

Cameroon complete Confederations Cup field

FIFA Confederations Cup PA Sport
Read

Cameroon take African Nations Cup crown

African Nations Cup Final Nick Ames
Read
EgyptEgypt
CameroonCameroon
1
2
FT
Game Details
Broos: Cameroonians are impatient

African Nations Cup
Read

Cuper has confidence in Egypt

African Nations Cup
Read
Fabrice Ondoa

Ondoa vs. El-Hadary microcosm of final

African Nations Cup Nick Ames
Read

Broos masterminds Cameroon's unlikely run

African Nations Cup Nick Ames
Read

Elmohamady: Egypt ready for the final

African Nations Cup
Read

Broos praises Cameroon squad unity

African Nations Cup
Read

W2W4: Egypt vs. Cameroon

ESPN FC TV
Read
CameroonCameroon
GhanaGhana
2
0
FT
Game Details
Broos: I have a strategy for Ghana

African Nations Cup
Read

Ghana on alert against Cameroon in semifinal

African Nations Cup
Read
Egypt celebrate Mohamed Salah's goal.

Can anyone stop Egypt at AFCON?

African Nations Cup Nick Ames
Read

Mane heartbreak as Senegal crash out

African Nations Cup Nick Ames
Read
SenegalSenegal
CameroonCameroon
(4) 0
(5) 0
FT-Pens
Game Details
Mane Senegal celeb ANC 170119

Egypt, Senegal teams to beat in ANC last-8

African Nations Cup Nick Ames
Read

African Nations Cup predictions

ESPN FC TV
Read
CameroonCameroon
GabonGabon
0
0
FT
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Cameroon's Hugo Broos - Players who snubbed ANC call-up may regret it now

Hugo Broos guided Cameroon to the African Nations Cup title on Sunday.

Cameroon manager Hugo Broos suggested the players who declined to join up his with side were regretting their decision after the Indomitable Lions' improbable run to the African Nations Cup title.

A triumph in Gabon seemed unlikely for Gabon after as many as eight players -- including Liverpool defender Joel Matip -- declined call-ups before the tournament began.

Broos acknowledged the difficulties his side faced before taking home their fifth ANC title and first since 2002.

"There was a lot of trouble before, players who wouldn't come with us," Broos said after Sunday's 2-1 win over Egypt.

"OK, it's their decision. But maybe they are saying now to themselves, 'S---! Why didn't I go with them?'"

Broos said all of his players pulled together and allowed them to overcome the squad uncertainty.

"Yes [the title] shows the character, but that I knew from the beginning," Broos said. "I said a few times, I do not have 23 players, I have 23 friends. It's really unbelievable... I think this is the reason why we won."

After a lacklustre group stage featured draws and Burkina Faso and hosts Gabon and a slim win over Guinea-Bissau, Cameroon won three successive knockout games against overwhelming odds, advancing past Senegal and Ghana to reach Sunday's final.

'We came here and I think nobody thought we would go so far," Broos said. "We tried to get through the first round. We did it. So we said, 'OK, let's see what happens against Senegal.' We won the game again.

"Then you get a boost of confidence and from that time we believed that if we got a bit lucky we could win the final."

The title also secured Cameroon a spot at this summer's FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia, where Broos' side will face the likes of Germany, Chile and Australia, and he said the Lions must still get better.

"We still have to improve. That's proved by the first half. We were not good first half, certainly not the first 25 minutes. So this is something we have to work on," Broos said.

"We thought from the beginning that Egypt would try to score very quick, but you see we can't control such situations, so there's still a lot to do."

