CAF Champions League: Asante Kotoko fighting to make Ghanaian club football relevant again

Previous
Sheffield United
Liverpool
4:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Aston Villa
Burnley
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crystal Palace
Norwich City
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Watford
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Everton
Manchester City
9:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan will be key for the Ghanaian club as they bid to progress past Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel to the CAF Champions League group stage.

Asante Kotoko fighting to make Ghanaian club football relevant again

CAF Champions League ESPN
Read
Walid Soliman, pictured playing for Egypt vs. South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations, was on target for Al Ahly vs. Equatorial Guinea’s Cano Sport.

Zamalek stumble, Al Ahly triumph as Cairo giants steal headlines in CAF Champions League

CAF Champions League ESPN
Read
Esperance de Tunis players hold hold up the trophy after winning the CAF Champion League final in controversial fashion.

Worth the wait: Esperance named African champs

CAF Champions League Reuters
Read
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has denied that the move to jointly administer African football alongside CAF has been widely unwanted.

Infantino: African football will 'significantly improve' with FIFA help

Africa Cup of Nations Reuters
Read
Esperance de Tunis players hold hold up the trophy after winning the CAF Champion League final in controversial fashion.

African club finals to be played as one-offs, not over two legs

CAF Champions League Reuters
Read
FIFA president Gianni Infantino with CAF vice-president Amaju Pinnick.

FIFA takes control of African football in wake of scandals

Africa Cup of Nations Reuters
Read
Players leave the field during the CAF Champions League final after a dispute over VAR.

VAR issue forces CAF Champs Lge final replay

CAF Champions League ESPN
Read
The VAR system at the CAF Champions League final malfunctioned on the night, leading to the abandonment of the game when Wydad refused to play on.

CAF call executive meeting after shambolic Champions League final

CAF Champions League Reuters
Read
Esperance Sportive de TunisEsperance Sportive de Tunis
Wydad CasablancaWydad Casablanca
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Esperance Sportive de TunisEsperance Sportive de Tunis
Wydad CasablancaWydad Casablanca
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wydad CasablancaWydad Casablanca
Esperance Sportive de TunisEsperance Sportive de Tunis
1
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
TP Mazembe of the DRC and Esperance of Tunisia have clashed a number of times in the CAF Champions League, here in the semifinals in 2012.

CAF Champions League preview: Clash of the Titans

CAF Champions League Ed Dove
Read
Khadim Ndiaye, Senegal

Senegal goalkeeper suffers double leg break

Senegal ESPN
Read
Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Ahmad Ahmad has been under the cosh in recent weeks, and is the subject of a FIFA ethics investigation.

Disqualified Ismaily reinstated in African CL

CAF Champions League Reuters
Read
Lobi Stars qualified for the CAF Champions League after the NPFL was prematurely ended last season

Lobi Stars begin continental campaign with loss

Football Daniel Ekonde, Special to ESPN
Read
Jeremy Brockie in action for Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2018 CAF Champions League

Brockie on target as Sundowns cruise to CAF CL win

Football Nick Said
Read
Zesco United have big ambitions in this year's Champions League

Success for Zesco in CAF Champions League

Football Nick Said
Read
FC Platinum players discuss match strategy.

FC Platinum resume CAF Champions League quest

Football Simba Mushati
Read
Fans of Esperance cheer their team on

New CAF Champions League season set for lift-off this week

Football Nick Said
Read
Patrice Carteron

  Al Ahly sack Carteron after ACC failure  

Al Ahly Nick Said
Read
By ESPN
Share
Tweet
   

CAF Champions League: Asante Kotoko fighting to make Ghanaian club football relevant again

Asante Kotoko defeated Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel 2-0 in the first leg of the teams' first round tie played in Kumasi earlier this month. Goals from Augustine Okrah and Richard Arthur have put the club in a position where they need only avoid a heavy defeat in the return game in Monastir on Sunday to become the first Ghanaian team to reach the group stage since Berekum Chelsea back in 2012.

Asante, known as the Porcupine Warriors, are two-time African champions -- 1970 and 1983 -- but they have not appeared in the group stage of the premier continental competition since 2006. Their possible return to the top table is crucial not only for their own prestige and development but also for Ghanaian football as a whole.

The country was hit with a major crisis in 2018 after the uncovering of a match-fixing scandal and endemic corruption. Domestic football ground to a halt after the Ghana FA was disbanded and FIFA stepped in by appointing a normalisation committee to get the game back up and running. Only this year was a truncated domestic league held, which saw Asante crowned 'interim' champions after defeating Karela FC in the final back in June.

If the Porcupine Warriors can push into the last 16 of the Champions League, it will be a great achievement, given their relative lack of competitive action, while providing a beacon of hope for domestic football in Ghana.

Yet Etoile are more than capable of turning this Ghanaian dream into a nightmare.

The Tunisian heavyweights found themselves in a similar position in the preliminary round after they lost 2-1 away to Guinea's Hafia FC, but the return leg saw ESS rack up a 7-1 victory to turn the tie emphatically in their favour.

Asante coach Kjetil Zachariassen has promised that his side will not look to defend their lead in North Africa, but play on the front foot.

"I always go into matches with the intention to win the match, that's our goal now, we want to go to Tunisia to win," he told Oyerepa FM, per Ghanasoccernet.

"We will try to win the match.There's no injury now apart from those sidelined before we started the competition like Maxwell Baakoh."

The key battle will feature Asante captain and goalkeeper Felix Annan and Etoile's Algerian striker Karim Aribi, who struck four of the seven goals in the big home win over Hafia in the previous round. Annan must not only be at his sharp shot-stopping best but also provide defensive organisation and leadership in what will surely be a hostile atmosphere at Stade Mustapha Ben Jannet.

"We know there is a tough task ahead of Tunisia," the goalkeeper told Modern Ghana.

"We will prepare and go and get a good result there.

"We believe we can make it and we will do our possible best to qualify.

"We are Kotoko and we play to suit our own style, we are going to work hard and make sure we make it."

CAF Champions League: Race for group stage berths concludes

Elsewhere in the premier continental competition, several teams will feel that they have one foot in the group stage: Egyptian giants Al Ahly are well placed at 2-0 up against Cano Sport, as are Wydad Casablanca ahead of hosting FC Nouadhibou, while USM Alger take a 4-1 lead to Kenya for their return game against Gor Mahia.

However, several big teams find themselves in some jeopardy and in need of a strong second-leg performance to ensure they find safe passage to the group stage.

DR Congo giants AS Vita and TP Mazembe will be banking on their strength at home in Kinshasa and Lubumbashi, as they have 0-0 aggregate score lines ahead of second-leg games against ASC Kara of Togo and Madagascar's Fosa Juniors respectively.

Nigeria's final representatives in the competition, Enyimba International, face a tough test as they travel to Sudan for a clash against Al Hilal on Sunday. The first leg in Aba ended 0-0, leaving the People's Elephant without a lead for the second leg, but knowing that only they can now benefit from the away goals rule.

The giant under biggest threat of elimination is Egypt's Zamalek, who suffered a 2-1 loss away to Senegal's Generation Foot.

The White Knights must overturn the deficit in Cairo on Saturday or new coach Milutin Sredojevic could see his tenure at the club cut very short indeed.

Reigning African champions Esperance de Tunis progressed past Chad's Elect Sports 3-2 on aggregate having won the return ties 2-1 at Olympic Stadium in Rades on Friday night.

Mamelodi Sundowns also progressed on Friday, after drawing 1-1 with Cote d'Or having won the first leg 5-0.

The 16 aggregate winners advance into the group phase, while the 16 losers drop into the playoff round of the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.