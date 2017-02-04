Burnley's Sean Dyche: Antonio Conte comments not a problem

Burnley nick a point from league leaders Chelsea at Turf Moor.

Burnley nick a point from league leaders Chelsea at Turf Moor.

ESPN FC's Janusz Michallik says Chelsea are still champions-in-waiting despite their draw to Burnley.

ESPN FC's Janusz Michallik says Chelsea are still champions-in-waiting despite their draw to Burnley.

Robbie Brady and Michael Keane talk after playing to a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at home.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was delighted with his side's 1-1 draw with Chelsea and said he had no problem with Antonio Conte's comments on his side.

Chelsea took an early lead at Turf Moor through Pedro, but Burnley hit back through a Robbie Brady free kick and the Premier League leaders did not register any further attempts on target.

After the match, Conte was asked about Burnley's impressive home record and said: "The pitch is small and this is better for the team that has to defend and play this long ball.

"You have less pitch to cover and then there is a good atmosphere with the supporters and I think it's good. It's right to have this type of atmosphere at Burnley and for all these reasons they have all these points in the table.

"We put a lot of energy on the pitch today and we took only one point. We found a team that thought to disrupt our football, to play this long ball and to fight the second ball."

Burnley Burnley Chelsea Chelsea 1 1 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Dyche said he did not take offence at Conte's description when asked at his postmatch news conference.

"Every manager has got to give their opinion," Dyche said. "It's not a problem for me. The fact is we have got 30 points on the table and that's a fantastic marker so far.

"I know we need more, but you've got to remember, we're a team everybody thought had no chance. To get to where we are, I don't know if it's being disrespectful. He doesn't know all the work we do on the training ground.

"He wouldn't know the depth of all the analysis we use to get the players to perform. I don't expect him to know that. His job is to crack on with Chelsea like he is doing and he's doing a blooming good job as well."

Sean Dyche says he accepts Antonio Conte's comments on his side's style of play.

Burnley scorer Brady, a £10 million deadline-day signing from Norwich, curled home a superb free kick in the 24th minute, which Dyche described as "sublime."

Dyche expressed shock when it was pointed out Chelsea had not conceded a goal direct from a free kick in four seasons.

"Really? What's that all about? You see they didn't know that we'd been working on that all week," he said. "Thank you!

"I didn't know that, but it was a sublime free kick against a top-class goalkeeper, who is a giant of a man. To find the area of the goal that he needed to was fantastic."

Information from the Press Association was used in this report.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.