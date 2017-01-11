Burnley's Sean Dyche has no regrets over FA Cup near-miss

Joey Barton made an immediate impact on his return to Turf Moor, coming off the bench to down Southampton.

Twenty years on from one of the most memorable FA Cup semifinals, Sean Dyche insists he has no regrets over the near-miss that cost him the chance of leading Chesterfield out at Wembley.

Tuesday night's third-round replay between Dyche's Burnley and David Moyes' Sunderland at Turf Moor is unlikely to reach the heights of the stunning 3-3 draw between the Spireites and Middlesbrough at Old Trafford in 1997.

Dyche scored a penalty to help his side claim an early two-goal advantage and Chesterfield - bidding to become the first third-tier side to reach the final - led 2-1 with 21 minutes to go when Jonathan Howard's effort was wrongly ruled to have not crossed the line.

The right decision by referee David Elleray would most likely have left Dyche to captain his side in an FA Cup final - but ultimately they needed a last-gasp Jamie Hewitt header to salvage a replay that they lost 3-0.

Dyche said: "I don't do regrets because it was a great occasion walking out at Old Trafford for a team like Chesterfield in the semi-final of the FA Cup and scoring a goal in the last 10 seconds to get a 3-3 draw.

"It was arguably one of the best semi-finals there had been for years, and most probably since then too. What are you going to fill your head full of regrets for? It was absolutely amazing.''

The goalless draw at the Stadium of Light earlier this month was about as far removed from the Old Trafford excitement as it is possible to get, but Dyche insists his experience of the competition will ensure it is one to which he always affords respect.

He added: "I got to the semi-finals as well with Watford and I got injured and was a substitute, so I have a good feeling about the FA Cup.

"I remember at Chesterfield waiting for the big games to come around. You have to be the team that turns up every time, round after round. There is a different feel to the FA Cup, and it is something you can't put your finger on.''

Dyche made six changes for the first game and is likely to make roughly the same number of alterations again, with Scott Arfield and Johann Berg Gudmundsson still out with injuries sustained in the first leg.

Nick Pope could also deputise once again for regular number one Tom Heaton at the Clarets look to book a home tie in round four against either Bristol City or Fleetwood.