Burley boss Sean Dyche: Joey Barton just what we needed

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Chelsea
0
3
LIVE 81'
Game Details
Home: 150/1  Draw: 22/1  Away: 1/80 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
1
0
LIVE 86'
Game Details
Home: 1/66  Draw: 22/1  Away: 500/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/9  Draw: 10/3  Away: 7/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
0
0
LIVE 10'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Joey Barton

Dyche: Joey Barton just what we needed

Burnley PA Sport
Read

Chelsea recall Bamford, Boro linked

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read
BurnleyBurnley
SouthamptonSouthampton
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Burnley's Gray: 'I am a role model now'

Burnley PA Sport
Read

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Burnley to remain fiscally responsible - Dyche

Burnley PA Sport
Read
Jeff Hendrick

Wounded wingers cause formation shakeup

Burnley Jamie Smith
Read
Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk is ready to take Southampton's armband from Fonte

Southampton Alex Crook
Read

Prem: Saturday week 21 preview

English Premier League
Read

Keane flattered by links, but happy to stay

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Dyche: A lot of positives from us

English FA Cup
Read

Moyes: We were poor

English FA Cup
Read

Vokes wasteful in Sunderland draw

Burnley Player Ratings Jamie Smith
Read

Barton will bring energy to Burnley - Dyche

Burnley PA Sport
Read
SunderlandSunderland
BurnleyBurnley
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Dyche not surprised of Defoe interest

Sunderland PA Sport
Read

Dyche must target first Burnley away win

Burnley Jamie Smith
Read

Dyche relaxed about Barton FA charge

Burnley PA Sport
Read

Prem: 29 goals in 90 seconds

Premier League Highlights
Read

Chelsea to recall Bamford from Burnley loan - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Burley boss Sean Dyche: Joey Barton just what we needed

Joey Barton
Joey Barton celebrates his matchwinner.

Joey Barton may not be accustomed to the etiquette of a substitute but Burnley boss Sean Dyche was glad he introduced him for a match-winning return to the Premier League.

In a 1-0 success over Southampton, the 34-year-old midfielder scored with a free kick in the 78th minute, five minutes after coming off the bench for his first top-flight appearance since May 2015, as the Clarets' eighth win at Turf Moor in the league this season moved them up to 10th.

Barton was an integral part of Burnley's title-winning campaign last season before he spent an ill-fated spell at Rangers, and he rejoined Dyche's squad earlier this month, despite a possible Football Association ban hanging over him for alleged betting breaches.

He started at Sunderland in the FA Cup last week, but was only among the substitutes against Saints before Dyche brought him on, which he did just once in their Championship campaign, and was rewarded with the winner.

Asked what such a colourful character is like as a replacement, Dyche joked: "He said, 'What do I do?' He was confused by being sub. He said, 'Do I take my boots out with me? Wear a T-shirt or wear a warm-up top or what?' I said, 'Oi, you, get on with it!'

"There was another word in there, but you can imagine the sort of rapport built out of that moment!''

Barton may have struggled to find a home at several stops throughout his career, the most recent at Ibrox, but at Burnley he has a manager who understands him and a fan base who adore him, despite his exit last summer.

And in a dull contest lacking attacking spark, it had to be Barton who claimed the winner, even if his low free-kick may have gone in via a slight deflection.

"You can't make it up,'' Dyche admitted. "I just said to him, 'I couldn't write your story'. Sublime finish -- of course, he'll be telling everyone that anyway. We probably earned a scratch of luck.

"He's experienced. There's a manliness to the way he goes about his performance and there's an assuredness from many years of playing top-level football around many clubs.

"For all he gets a bit of stick, he's so used to that, he brushes it off and gets on with it and focuses on his football.

"I felt it was appropriate for him to come back in to us. I've had no question marks about him before and I didn't see why I would again. So far, he's slotted in nicely again.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.