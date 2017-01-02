Burnley manager Sean Dyche: Joey Barton FA charge 'out of our domain'

Joey Barton rejoined Burnley after leaving Rangers.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is relaxed about the Football Association charge hanging over Joey Barton after the possibility of a ban was worked into contract negotiations with the midfielder.

Earlier this week, Barton rejoined the Clarets until the end of the season following an ill-fated stint at Rangers, but has also been charged by the FA with placing an alleged 1,260 bets over a 10-year period.

His hopes of making an impact at Turf Moor received a boost on Thursday when the FA granted him more time to prepare his defence against the charge, which could carry a fine and/or a suspension.

Barton, 34, was initially given two weeks to submit his case, with a deadline of 6 p.m. on Thursday, but his legal team made a successful application for an extension and now has until Jan. 31.

Referring to the FA charge, Dyche said: "He'll deal with that, it's a separate situation. Obviously we're well aware of it, but that's personal to him and the powers that be. It's not about us.

"We've come to a mutual agreement with him and his advisors how that would work if anything happens.

"It's something out of our domain. I'm sure he'll speak to me about it in due course but he actually doesn't need to. It was before he was part of our club again and before he was registered with us.

"It's for him and the powers that be to take that forward."

Dyche said Barton had rejoined the club because "he showed us he wants to be part of it again."

"The team is going well enough on its own at the moment but we feel he can be an important part of the squad," he added.

"We know we need a certain depth to the squad and we still haven't got the deepest squad by any means. You do need that depth, and you need competition within that group."