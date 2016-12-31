Joey Barton signs for Burnley on deal until end of Premier League season

Previous
West Ham United
Manchester United
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sunderland
Liverpool
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Southampton
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Next

Barton signs for Burnley until end of season

Burnley PA Sport
Read

Mariner: City show character in win

English Premier League
Read

WATCH: Pep visibly upset after match

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Bravo parries Keane's chance

Premier League Highlights
Read
Manchester CityManchester City
BurnleyBurnley
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Prem: Mee's goal confirmed by technology

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Aguero scores from impossible angle

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Clichy's perfect strike puts City ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Fernandinho is sent off

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Heaton denies City twice

Premier League Highlights
Read

Defour would consider China move - agent

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Prem Team of the Weekend: Week 19

ESPN FC TV
Read

Which Monday Prem match stands out?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Prem: Top player of Week 19

Premier League Highlights
Read
Andre Gray celebrates scoring his hat trick.

Gray's glorious hat trick, pace lift Burnley

Burnley Player Ratings Jamie Smith
Read
Andre Gray celebrates scoring his hat trick.

Gray will only get better for Burnley - Dyche

Burnley PA Sport
Read

Dyche: The team are fully deserving

English Premier League
Read

Burnley 4-1 Sunderland

Premier League Highlights
Read
BurnleyBurnley
SunderlandSunderland
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Burnley 4-1 Sunderland

Premier League Highlights
Read
By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Joey Barton signs for Burnley on deal until end of Premier League season

Joey Barton's contract with Rangers was ended last year.

Joey Barton has rejoined Burnley on a deal until the end of the season, the Premier League club have announced.

The Clarets recently agreed a deal in principle for the midfielder to sign for them in the January transfer window.

The issue had been complicated by a Football Association probe into alleged betting, with Barton facing a possible fine and suspension after being charged for allegedly placing 1,260 bets over a 10-year period.

But Burnley announced shortly after Monday's 2-1 loss at Manchester City that Barton's return to the Turf Moor outfit had been finalised.

The Clarets also revealed the one-match suspension Barton -- who left Burnley to join Rangers over the summer -- was handed in November by the Scottish Football Association for breaching betting regulations has now been served.

A statement read: "Burnley Football Club can confirm that following detailed discussions regarding the recent FA charge brought against Joey Barton, the club have now reached an agreement with the player and his representatives over a contract with the club until the end of the season.

"Barton becomes available for selection from January 3rd after completing his registration in time to serve a one match suspension against Manchester City, as a result of a carry-over suspension passed down from the Scottish FA relating to a previous offence."

Burnley's next match is Saturday's FA Cup third round tie at Sunderland.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.