'Strong possibility' Joey Barton still joins Burnley in January - Sean Dyche

Joey Barton's bid to rejoin Burnley has been complicated by a FA probe into gambling allegations.

Sean Dyche claims there is a "strong possibility'' Joey Barton will still rejoin Burnley next month if renewed discussions following a misconduct charge go well.

The Clarets recently agreed a deal in principle for Barton to sign for them in the January transfer window, but the issue has since been complicated by a Football Association probe into alleged betting.

Barton faces a possible fine and suspension after being charged for allegedly placing 1,260 bets over a 10-year period.

Burnley manager Dyche said: "We're in ongoing discussions with him and his advisers, just to make sure we're all clear where we stand with that.

"If that goes well, then in theory there is a strong possibility that things carry on as normal, with certain caveats, obviously, for certain situations should they arise.''

Barton, 34, helped Burnley win promotion to the Premier League last season but left the club for Rangers in the summer.

However, after a short and ill-fated spell north of the border, Barton started training with Burnley again in November.

Dyche says he is happy that arrangement "carries on'' for the time being and admits there is a possibility Barton could play for Burnley before the outcome of the FA's process is known.

He said: "It depends on timings. We're finding out more about that as we go. There's nothing else we can do about that. We can't rush the FA into doing whatever they need to do.''

Barton was suspended for one match for breaching betting regulations by the Scottish FA in November -- a ban that is yet to be served and would be carried over into his second spell at Turf Moor should it be formalised.

