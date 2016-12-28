Andre Gray: Burnley's home form can keep Clarets in Premier League

Andre Gray scored the vital goal for Sean Dyche's side against Middlesbrough in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche is delighted Burnley battled through harsh conditions and secured three crucial points at home.

Andre Gray believes poor travellers Burnley can preserve their Premier League status on home form alone.

The 25-year-old's late Boxing Day winner against Middlesbrough at Turf Moor lifted the Clarets six points clear of the bottom three.

It also provided yet more home comforts in east Lancashire, where 19 of their 20 points have so far been accrued, and only leaders Chelsea and Tottenham have recorded more victories in their own stadiums than Burnley.

It is a contrasting story away from Turf Moor as Sean Dyche's team have claimed just one point from a possible 24, an Achilles heel many feel Burnley need to overcome if they are to avoid an instant return to the second tier.

However, while Gray appreciates their away-day blues could do with being remedied for their cause to be a success, he also thinks home results could be enough to keep them from dropping down again.

"We want to get that first win away from home, but I'm sure if it stays like this until the end of the season we will stay up," the striker said.

"But we've got to keep working and we're going to have to improve our away form to give us even more belief."

Gray scored his second Premier League goal by volleying a Sam Vokes flick-on past Boro keeper Victor Valdes, who somehow managed to let the ball squirm beneath his body.

It was the second time in eight months Aitor Karanka's men had been stung by a decisive late goal in front of the Jimmy McIlroy Stand, with Michael Keane's 90th-minute equaliser in April proving pivotal in a Championship title race which Burnley won.

They have carried their habit of scoring last-gasp efforts through to the next level too, and Gray's winner was the third that has been delivered in the final 10 minutes at Turf Moor in the past two months.

"We always keep going; we will keep going until the 95th minute even if we're two or three up," Gray added.

"It's our nature, we do it in training, we do it every day, so it's easy for us to keep going."