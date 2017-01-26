John Aloisi labels Brisbane Roar's win over Shanghai Shenhua his best ever

Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
3
1
AET
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crotone
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bologna
AC Milan
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Alavés
Celta Vigo
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
(3) 1
(2) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nice
St Etienne
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Shanghai Shenhua vs. Brisbane Roar

Aloisi lauds the Roar's shock Shenhua win

Asian Champions League AAP
Read

Borrello: Practice key to volleyed goal

AFC Champions League
Read

Aloisi: No surprise to shock Shenhua

AFC Champions League
Read

Brisbane Roar shocks Tevez, Shenhua

AFC Champions League
Read
Shanghai Shenhua vs. Brisbane Roar

ACL: Tevez's Shanghai lose to Brisbane

AFC Champions League Michael Church
Read
Brisbane Roar's Thomas Broich

Broich to step in for Brisbane Roar

A-League AAP
Read

Poyet ready to unleash Tevez

AFC Champions League
Read
Dimitri Petratos

Petratos set to join Ulsan Hyundai

Transfers AAP
Read

Brisbane Roar 0-0 Sydney FC

Australian A-League
Read
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
Sydney FCSydney FC
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Brisbane Roar 0-0 Sydney FC

Australian A-League
Read
Trevor Gillmeister

The Axe fires up Roar for Sydney clash

A-League AAP
Read

JDT fight through as Global get crushed

AFC Champions League
Read
Brisbane Roar coach John Aloisi

Aloisi keeping mum on Chinese squad

A-League AAP
Read

Borrello hits 4 as Brisbane thrash Global FC

AFC Champions League AAP
Read
Global forward Misagh Bahadoran

ACL: Global get Brisbane info from Ramsay

AFC Champions League ESPN Staff
Read
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar striker Jamie Maclaren

Roar players are not disgruntled - Aloisi

A-League AAP
Read
Brisbane Roar's Tommy Oar

Tommy Oar stays put at Brisbane Roar

A-League AAP
Read
Brisbane Roar midfielder Tommy Oar

Oar: Roar ready for busy schedule

A-League AAP
Read
By AAP
Share
Tweet
   

John Aloisi labels Brisbane Roar's win over Shanghai Shenhua his best ever

Shanghai Shenhua were knocked out of the AFC Champions League after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Brisbane Roar.

John Aloisi has hailed Brisbane Roar's AFC Champions League boilover in China as the greatest victory in his tenure at the club.

The Roar booked a spot in the tournament's group stage with an upset 2-0 qualifying win on Wednesday night against a star-studded Shanghai Shenhua, whose megabucks recruit Carlos Tevez was making his competitive debut.

Flying in the face of predictions the Chinese Super League's star power would be too much to handle, Brisbane's Brandon Borrello and Tommy Oar combined to score first-half goals and stun the hosts before their disciplined midfield and defence shut out Shenhua as they pushed for a way back into the match.

Considering the travel, opponent, change in conditions and hostile crowd at the Hongkou Stadium, Aloisi rated it as his proudest victory.

"Since I've been up been here, that's probably been the biggest win -- especially because a lot of people really didn't give us a chance of beating them," Aloisi said.

"But we showed we're not only a good footballing team but we can also fight when we have to and defend.

"I wouldn't say that money's overrated -- I'd say that people shouldn't underestimate the culture we've got at Brisbane Roar.

"We've shown that time and time again.

"It was a brilliant result -- a tough game, but bloody hell, it was an unbelievable atmosphere, and a really good performance."

Brisbane Roar boss John Aloisi hails his side after their 2-0 away win over Shanghai Shenhua in the AFC CL play-offs.

The Roar will play in Group E, alongside South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai, Thailand's Muangthong United and Japan's Kashima Antlers.

Brisbane have been to the Champions League twice before but never made it past the group stages.

"The players that have been in there before are excited. Matty McKay especially, he was one of the happiest after the game because he wants that opportunity," Aloisi said.

"We know it's going to be difficult, we know we've got another big couple of months coming up, but this is the position we wanted to be in."

The Roar now face a tough trip home for Saturday's A-League clash with Melbourne City, but will have a number of fresh players available who were left at home by Aloisi, including former Socceroo Brett Holman.

The team will not depart Shanghai until late on Thursday night because of a lack of flights, and face an additional stopover in Sydney before arriving in Melbourne little more than 24 hours before the match.

Right-back Jack Hingert, who rolled his ankle and had to be withdrawn just before halftime in China, is unlikely to play.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.