Burnley
Chelsea
1:30 PM UTC
Crystal Palace
Arsenal
1:30 PM UTC
Manchester United
Everton
4:00 PM UTC
Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton fan dies in hospital after leaving match

Brighton & Hove Albion ESPN
Brighton 1-0 Wolves: Ryan a wall for the Seagulls

Liverpool go top, Fulham in trouble

English Premier League
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

2018/2019 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
10 Man Utd 4 2 3 14
11 Brighton 4 2 4 14
12 Leicester 4 1 5 13
Brighton 1-0 Wolves: Ryan a wall for the Seagulls

Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton Wanderers
1
0
FT
Brighton 1-0 Wolves: Ryan a wall for the Seagulls

Premier League: 26 goals in 90 seconds

Newcastle 0-1 Brighton: Kayal piles misery on Magpies

Newcastle 0-1 Brighton: Kayal piles misery on Magpies

Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
0
1
FT
Newcastle 0 - 1 Brighton: Kayal piles misery on Magpies

Premier League: 26 goals in 90 seconds

Brighton & Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk

England call up Dunk to replace injured Tarkowski

England ESPN
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
1
0
FT
Ball boy brings on snack for Brighton's Bruno

English Premier League
Manchester CityManchester City
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
2
0
FT
Aguero makes it 2-0 to Man City

English Premier League
Sterling breaks the deadlock for Man City

English Premier League
Brighton 1-2 Tottenham: Spurs hold on

Brighton 1-2 Tottenham: Spurs hold on

Brighton supporter dies in hospital after leaving match against Wolves

A Brighton supporter, who got sick ahead of the team's match against Wolves at the Amex Stadium, has died in hospital.

The elderly fan was at the match with his son and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital after being tended to by Brighton's medical team.

Paul Barber, Brighton's chief executive, told the club's website: "This is very sad news and the thoughts and prayers of all of us at the club are with the gentleman's family and friends at this time."

Glenn Murray scored the game's only goal as Brighton earned a 1-0 win against Wolves.

