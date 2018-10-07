Brighton supporter dies in hospital after leaving match against Wolves

A Brighton supporter, who got sick ahead of the team's match against Wolves at the Amex Stadium, has died in hospital.

The elderly fan was at the match with his son and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital after being tended to by Brighton's medical team.

Paul Barber, Brighton's chief executive, told the club's website: "This is very sad news and the thoughts and prayers of all of us at the club are with the gentleman's family and friends at this time."

Glenn Murray scored the game's only goal as Brighton earned a 1-0 win against Wolves.