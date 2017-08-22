Brighton reach deal for FC Zurich striker Raphael Dwamena

Chris Hughton explains Brighton need to not only up their tempo, but need a bit of luck to remain in the Premier League.

Brighton have reached an agreement to sign Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena from Swiss club FC Zurich.

The 21-year-old, who had been rated at around £8 million, although the fee was not disclosed by the Premier League club in confirmation of the deal on Monday evening, moves on after only seven months in Switzerland, having joined Zurich from Red Bull Salzburg in January.

A statement read: "Brighton & Hove Albion can confirm that the club has reached agreement with FC Zurich for the permanent transfer of Ghanaian international, Raphael Dwamena, subject to work permit and international clearance.

"The 21-year-old striker has also agreed personal terms with the club and is now awaiting clearance to travel to the UK for his medical.''