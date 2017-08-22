Brighton reach deal for FC Zurich striker Raphael Dwamena

Previous
Manchester City
Everton
0
0
LIVE 4'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Levante
Villarreal
0
0
LIVE HT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Málaga
Eibar
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
FC Astana
Celtic
3:30 PM UTC Aug 22, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 5
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nice
Napoli
6:45 PM UTC Aug 22, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sheffield United
Leicester City
ESPN3 6:45 PM UTC Aug 22, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Querétaro
Tijuana
ESPN3 2:00 AM UTC Aug 23, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
BarnetBarnet
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Leicester condemn anti-gay chanting

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Brighton break record to sign Izquierdo

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Leicester 2-0 Brighton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Brighton capable of grinding out results

English Premier League
Read
Leicester CityLeicester City
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Leicester 2-0 Brighton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Hughton: Brighton can follow Leicester's model

English Premier League
Read

Izquierdo gets work permit for Brighton move

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Hughton lauds Brighton's resilience vs. City

English Premier League
Read

Brighton 0-2 Man City

Premier League Highlights
Read
Sergio Aguero

City finally breach newcomers Brighton

The Match John Brewin
Read

Brighton 0-2 Man City: City finally break through

Premier League Highlights
Read
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
Manchester CityManchester City
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Brighton's journey to the Premier League

English Premier League
Read

ESPN FC's predicted table and writers' picks

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Brighton agree deal to sign Brugge's Izquierdo

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Brighton sign PSV midfielder Propper

Blog - Soccer Transfers PA Sport
Read
Maty Ryan

Ryan makes howler ahead of Prem debut

Aussies Abroad AAP
Read

Brighton 2-3 Atletico Madrid: Lucas' late heroics

International Friendly
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Brighton reach deal for FC Zurich striker Raphael Dwamena

Chris Hughton explains Brighton need to not only up their tempo, but need a bit of luck to remain in the Premier League.

Brighton have reached an agreement to sign Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena from Swiss club FC Zurich.

The 21-year-old, who had been rated at around £8 million, although the fee was not disclosed by the Premier League club in confirmation of the deal on Monday evening, moves on after only seven months in Switzerland, having joined Zurich from Red Bull Salzburg in January.

A statement read: "Brighton & Hove Albion can confirm that the club has reached agreement with FC Zurich for the permanent transfer of Ghanaian international, Raphael Dwamena, subject to work permit and international clearance.

"The 21-year-old striker has also agreed personal terms with the club and is now awaiting clearance to travel to the UK for his medical.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.