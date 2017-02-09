Previous
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Brighton's Connor Goldson out to make a return following heart surgery

Connor Goldson Brighton
Connor Goldson has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Brighton defender Connor Goldson is determined to make a comeback after being sidelined for the rest of the season due to a heart issue.

Goldson, 24, was ruled out from playing after a heart risk was discovered during a routine cardiac screening by the Championship club.

The former Shrewsbury Town man now requires preventative surgery with the screening picking up "a possible risk factor" with his heart, Brighton said in a statement.

"Football has always been my life but this has put my life into perspective," he is quoted as saying by the Daily Telegraph. "I know I'm strong enough to recover and determined to be back on a football pitch where I'm happiest."

Goldson thanked everyone at Brighton and his family for their support during the "toughest few days," adding: "Your support had kept me positive. I am so grateful to be at the club I am at."

Brighton manager Chris Hughton is hopeful Goldson will return to action in time for the 2017-18 campaign.

"We wish him well with his recovery and look forward to him returning for us next season," Hughton said.

Brighton goalkeeper David Stockdale added: "It's hard because Connor is a valuable member of the squad on and off the pitch. It was amazing how he came out of it positively. I'd quit football for him if it meant him staying alive."

A heart problem previously forced former Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba to retire. Cameroon international Marc-Vivien Foe, Sevilla defender Antonio Puerta and Espanyol captain Daniel Jarque died because of heart issues.

