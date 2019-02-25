Peru's Paolo Guerrero loses final doping appeal, can't play until April

Previous
Dinamo Zagreb
Benfica
9:55 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Eintracht Frankfurt
Internazionale
9:55 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Slavia Prague
9:55 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Zenit St Petersburg
Villarreal
9:55 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Stade Rennes
Arsenal
9:55 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
FC Salzburg
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Krasnodar
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chelsea
Dynamo Kiev
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Paolo Guerrero celebrates after scoring for Peru in their friendly win against Saudi Arabia.

Peru's Guerrero loses doping appeal

Peru Associated Press
Read

Flamengo miss chance to help families, fans heal

Flamengo Tim Vickery
Read

Tragedy in the Vulture's Nest: What happened at Flamengo?

ESPN FC United Catherine Osborn, Special to ESPN
Read
Maracana wide view Rio

Police fire grenades before Vasco vs. Fluminense

Brazilian Serie A Reuters
Read
Flamengo fans gather at the club's headquarters to pay homage to victims of the fire at their academy.

Funerals begin for Flamengo academy-fire victims

Flamengo Reuters
Read

Fire at Flamengo training ground kills 10

Brazilian Serie A
Read

Deadly fire at Flamengo's Rio training centre

Brazilian Serie A
Read

Fire at Flamengo's centre kills 10 youth players

Flamengo ESPN
Read
Flamengo's Diego Ribas and Vinicius Junior

Sources: Orlando deal for ex-Brazil star Diego

Transfers ESPN
Read
AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso

Gattuso not at risk amid Wenger talk - Milan chief

AC Milan Reuters
Read

Can Sampaoli rebuild his reputation at Santos?

Santos Tim Vickery
Read
Could Jorge Sampaoli repair his image with Mexico?

Ex-Argentina boss Sampaoli to join Brazil's Santos

Santos ESPN
Read
Luiz Felipe Scolari confirmed he has been offered the chance to manage the Colombia national team

Scolari confirms contact over Colombia job

Brazilian Serie A ESPN
Read
After the horrific tragedy of two years ago, Chapecoense's first-divison fate will come down to the final game of the season.

Chapecoense, pair of Brazilian giants amid relegation crunch

Brazilian Serie A Tim Vickery
Read

Scolari soaked by Palmeiras players after title win

Brazilian Serie A
Read

Scolari leads Palmeiras to Brazilian league title

Palmeiras Reuters
Read
Palmeiras lost 4-2 on aggregate to Argentina's Boca Juniors in their 2018 Copa Libertadores semifinal.

Brazilian football exposed by Copa Libertadores failures

CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Tim Vickery
Read
Pakistan played their first match in over three years

Sao Paulo midfielder found dead in Brazil

São Paulo ESPN
Read
Lucas Paqueta in action for Flamengo

Milan confirm €35m Paqueta deal for January

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Flamengo and Vasco da Gama players had to push-start the ambulance that was taking Bruno Silva to hosiptal

Players give ambulance push-start in Brazil

Blog - The Toe Poke Associated Press
Read
By Associated Press
Share
Tweet
   

Peru's Paolo Guerrero loses final doping appeal, can't play until April

Paolo Guerrero celebrates after scoring for Peru in their friendly win against Saudi Arabia.
Peru forward Paolo Guerrero was ordered to serve out a 14-month ban by a Swiss court.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- Peru forward Paolo Guerrero has lost his final appeal against a 14-month ban by FIFA for a positive doping test.

Switzerland's supreme court said its judges rejected Guerrero's appeal against FIFA and the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The Swiss Federal Tribunal ruling announced on Thursday delays the 35-year-old player's return to action with Brazilian club Internacional until early April.

Guerrero tested positive for a metabolite of cocaine at a World Cup qualifying game against Argentina in October 2017. He argued he drank contaminated tea.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport extended FIFA's six-month ban to 14 months.

However, a Swiss judge froze the ban last year to let Guerrero play at the World Cup.

Federal judges ordered Guerrero to pay court costs of 7,000 Swiss francs ($6,970), and 8,000 Swiss francs ($7,960) to WADA.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.