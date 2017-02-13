Fan dies after violence prior to Botafogo-Flamengo in Rio de Janeiro

Botafogo play their home games at the Nilton Santos Stadium.

A supporter died following violence before Botafogo's meeting with Flamengo in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

Authorities announced that Diego Silva dos Santo, 28, died nearby Botafogo's Nilton Santos Stadium -- also known as the Engenhao -- and the club condemned the violence which preceded the match.

"The Municipal Health Secretariat informs that eight men were taken to the Salgado Filho Municipal Hospital as victims of the violence or gunshots in clashes near the Engenhao," the Secretariat said in a statement.

"Of these, one died, four were released and three are still being attended to, one of whom is in a serious condition."

Luis Fernando Santos, a vice-president at Botafogo, felt the game should not have gone ahead in light of the clashes.

He said: "In my opinion, it's a serious risk to the public. External policing is needed, the fans have to be safe when they left the stadium. This situation is impracticable, but it's not Botafogo's decision [to cancel the game]."

Flamengo, who won the fixture 2-1 against their local rivals Botafogo, added on Twitter: "We regret the death of the supporter and the happenings at Engenhao. Peace always. Football is happiness."