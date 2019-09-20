Neymar rape accuser facing trial for fraud

ESPN FC's Ale Moreno explains why Kylian Mbappe's presence at PSG makes Neymar an expendable asset.

French football correspondent Julien Laurens explains the main reason behind Neymar not getting a move away from PSG this summer.

A Brazilian judge says the model who accused football superstar Neymar of rape will face trial on charges of fraud.

The charges come after another judge, in August, rejected her rape complaint and dismissed serious charges against Neymar for lack of evidence.

Attorney Cosme Araujo said Sunday that he will appeal the decision to charge Najila Trindade Mendes de Souza and her ex-husband Estivens Alves with procedural fraud.

Trinidade had accused Neymar of raping her at a Paris hotel in May.

Neymar has always denied the accusation and said his relations with Trindade were consensual.

The Associated Press doesn't name alleged sexual assault victims unless they make their identities public, which the model did in interviews.