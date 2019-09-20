Previous
Manchester United
Arsenal
1
1
LIVE 81'
Game Details
Highlights
Next

Neymar rape accuser facing trial for fraud

Brazil Associated Press
Four sackings in 24 hours shows challenges Brazilian coaches face

Brazilian Serie A Tim VIckery
Dani Alves

Dani Alves' Brazil homecoming more difficult than expected

São Paulo Tim Vickery
Gabigol earns first Brazil call-up since 2016

Brazil
Renan Lodi

Renan Lodi edges Alex Sandro in battle of Brazil left-backs

UEFA Champions League Tim Vickery
Laurens: Neymar reminded everyone he's a genius

ESPN FC TV
Roberto Firmino and Luis Abram

Tite's search for a striker continues as Brazil draw another blank

Brazil Tim Vickery
BrazilBrazil
PeruPeru
0
1
FT
Game Details
Neymar accuser indicted for extortion, fraud in Brazil

Brazil Associated Press
BrazilBrazil
ColombiaColombia
2
2
FT
Game Details
Brazil boss: Neymar one of world's top three

Brazil ESPN
Cafu's son suffers heart attack, dies aged 30

Brazil ESPN
Neymar's road back from the abyss begins with Brazil

Brazil Tim Vickery
Neymar upbeat in Miami despite failed Barca move

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Coutinho names Ronaldinho as his biggest idol

German Bundesliga
Elkeson, Guangzhou Evergrande

Brazilian striker changes name after China call-up

FIFA World Cup John Duerden
Corinthian Women

Corinthians Women break world record for wins

Corinthians ESPN
Daniel Alves

Dani Alves' fairytale start at Sao Paulo

São Paulo Tim Vickery
Neymar back in Brazil squad, but Tite is building for World Cup cycle with younger team

Brazil Tim Vickery
Neymar in Brazil squad amid transfer speculation

Brazil Adriana Garcia
By Associated Press
Neymar rape accuser facing trial for fraud

ESPN FC's Ale Moreno explains why Kylian Mbappe's presence at PSG makes Neymar an expendable asset.
French football correspondent Julien Laurens explains the main reason behind Neymar not getting a move away from PSG this summer.

A Brazilian judge says the model who accused football superstar Neymar of rape will face trial on charges of fraud.

The charges come after another judge, in August, rejected her rape complaint and dismissed serious charges against Neymar for lack of evidence.  

Attorney Cosme Araujo said Sunday that he will appeal the decision to charge Najila Trindade Mendes de Souza and her ex-husband Estivens Alves with procedural fraud. 

Trinidade had accused Neymar of raping her at a Paris hotel in May.

Neymar has always denied the accusation and said his relations with Trindade were consensual.

The Associated Press doesn't name alleged sexual assault victims unless they make their identities public, which the model did in interviews.

