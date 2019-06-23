Previous
Real Madrid
Arsenal
Bayern Munich
AC Milan
Guadalajara
Atletico Madrid
By Associated Press
Brazil sack Vadao as manager after WWC

ESPN Brazil's Natalie Gedra reports on the latest on Marta's future after Brazil was eliminated from the Women's World Cup by France.

Brazil women's national team coach Oswaldo Alvarez, known as Vadao, has been fired after the team was eliminated in the round of 16 in the Women's World Cup.

The Brazilian football confederation announced the move on Monday and said Vadao's replacement would be named soon.

The 62-year-old coach lasted nearly two years in his second stint with the national team. He also coached Brazil at the 2015 World Cup in Canada and at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016. Vadao was replaced by Emily Lima, and then took over for Lima when she was fired in September 2017.

Vadao was often criticized by fans for his conservative choices. Brazil lost nine matches in its preparation for the World Cup, but fans still hoped for a deeper run in the tournament. Brazil were eliminated by host France.

