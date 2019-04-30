Previous
Lazio
Bologna
11:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Neymar, Brazil boss to discuss indiscipline issues

Brazil Jonathan Johnson
Read
Brazil forward Neymar

Brazil select battle-tested Copa America squad as host nation expects Selecao victory

Brazil Tim Vickery
Read
Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr. not in Brazil's Copa America squad

Brazil Adriana Garcia
Read
Neymar and Dani Alves

Alves can't support 'hot headed' Neymar antics

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Neymar's petulance puts Brazil coach in difficult position

Brazil Tim Vickery
Read
Neymar and PSG need to carry their Ligue 1 form into Europe in midweek.

Real talk? Neymar wants to team up with Hazard

Transfers ESPN
Read
Neymar reacts during Brazil's friendly win over Uruguay.

Neymar can be back at best for Copa - Tite

Brazil Adriana Garcia
Read
Jose Maria Marin has been found guilty of corruption charges in the FIFA bribery scandal.

Ex-Brazil chief Marin banned for life by FIFA

Brazil Associated Press
Read
Brazil and Real Madrid striker Vinicius Jr. models Brazil's new white jersey, which the team will wear in matches at the 2019 Copa America.

Return to white kits a timely reminder of Brazil's past

Brazil Tim Vickery
Read

Pele undergoes kidney stone surgery in Brazil

Brazil Associated Press
Read
Brazil and Real Madrid striker Vinicius Jr. models Brazil's new white jersey, which the team will wear in matches at the 2019 Copa America.

Vinicius models 'new' white Brazil Copa jersey

Brazil ESPN
Read

New Brazil football chief promises 'transparency'

Brazil Associated Press
Read

Pele back in Brazil undergoing health tests

Brazil Reuters
Read
Pele, left, and Kylian Mbappe met in person for the first time at an event in Paris.

Pele returning to Brazil after release from hospital

Brazil ESPN
Read

Ronaldinho's teenage son signs for Cruzeiro

Transfers ESPN
Read

Pele feeling 'so much better' after treatment

Brazil ESPN
Read

Pele 'calm' but no discharge date set - staff

Brazil ESPN
Read
Brazil great Pele at the 2018 World Cup draw

Pele hospitalised in Paris with urinary infection

Brazil Associated Press
Read
Brazil and Uruguay look to be the clear favorites three months out from this summer's Copa America.

Brazil, Uruguay Copa favorites amid flux of change in CONMEBOL

Copa America Tim Vickery
Read

Brave girl dares to wear rival's jersey at Rio derby

Toe Poke Matheus Sacramento, ESPN Brasil
Read
By Jonathan Johnson
Share
Tweet
   

Neymar, Brazil boss to discuss indiscipline issues

PSG received goals from Ángel Di María, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappé in their 4-0 rout of Dijon FCO.
Ross Dyer and Steve Nicol share their thoughts on the latest transfer rumours, including who's in and who's out at Manchester United.

Brazil coach Tite has said he will speak to Neymar about his behaviour after he was suspended for three games in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Tite, preparing his side for the summer's Copa America on home soil, said he would speak to his national captain about "education and principles."

- Neymar skips awards for evening with Rihanna

Neymar received a Champions League suspension for insulting a match official after the defeat to Manchester United, and got a domestic ban for clashing with a spectator after PSG's Coupe de France final defeat.

"Neymar made a mistake, which was his fault," Tite told a news conference. "I will speak with Neymar about it. I will speak with him about education.

"I will speak with Neymar as the Brazil coach, but also as a human being. It will be about education and principles.

"The most important thing is to have an exchange with Neymar, as I did with Douglas Costa [when the Juventus player was involved in a spitting incident].

"Any problems regarding a player's behaviour will be treated as a matter of education."

Neymar, who missed the Union Nationale des Footballeurs Professionnels Football Awards ceremony in Paris on Sunday to attend the launch of Rihanna's new fashion range, was suspended as PSG celebrated their title win with a 4-0 win over Dijon at Parc des Princes on Saturday.

Brazil begin their Copa America campaign against Bolivia in Sao Paulo on June 14.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.