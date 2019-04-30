Neymar, Brazil boss to discuss indiscipline issues

PSG received goals from Ángel Di María, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappé in their 4-0 rout of Dijon FCO.

Brazil coach Tite has said he will speak to Neymar about his behaviour after he was suspended for three games in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Tite, preparing his side for the summer's Copa America on home soil, said he would speak to his national captain about "education and principles."

- Neymar skips awards for evening with Rihanna

Neymar received a Champions League suspension for insulting a match official after the defeat to Manchester United, and got a domestic ban for clashing with a spectator after PSG's Coupe de France final defeat.

"Neymar made a mistake, which was his fault," Tite told a news conference. "I will speak with Neymar about it. I will speak with him about education.

"I will speak with Neymar as the Brazil coach, but also as a human being. It will be about education and principles.

"The most important thing is to have an exchange with Neymar, as I did with Douglas Costa [when the Juventus player was involved in a spitting incident].

"Any problems regarding a player's behaviour will be treated as a matter of education."

Neymar, who missed the Union Nationale des Footballeurs Professionnels Football Awards ceremony in Paris on Sunday to attend the launch of Rihanna's new fashion range, was suspended as PSG celebrated their title win with a 4-0 win over Dijon at Parc des Princes on Saturday.

Brazil begin their Copa America campaign against Bolivia in Sao Paulo on June 14.