Cagliari
Internazionale
11:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Real Madrid's Vinicius earns first Brazil call up, Marcelo left out

After another dominant first-half performance against Barcelona, the FC crew attribute Real Madrid's defeat to poor finishing and defensive lapses.
With his counterparts struggling to find the back of the net, the FC crew believe the onus is on Lionel Messi to lift Barcelona against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has received his first international call up after Tite included him in the Brazil squad for friendlies against Panama and Czech Republic on March 23 and 26.

Vinicius, 18, has become a fixture in Santiago Solari's Madrid side this season, contributing four goals in 26 appearances since joining from Flamengo in the summer for €45 million.

"He's at a very demanding club," Tite told reporters. "I want to give him that growth, affirmation and evolution.

"Him participating, being in the dressing-room, feeling the weight of the yellow jersey, is important."

The absence of Neymar due to a foot injury has presented Vinicius with an opportunity to make a claim for a place in the Copa America squad, with this summer's tournament taking place in Brazil.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain's Dani Alves, who missed the World Cup through injury, is back in Tite's squad. However, Real Madrid's Marcelo, who has come in for criticism in Spain this season, was one of the big-name omissions.

The five-times world champions have won all six of their games since being knocked out the World Cup at the quarter-final stage in Russia last July.

Their next competitive matches will come in the Copa America, which kicks off in Sao Paulo in June.

Full Brazil squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras).

Defenders: Alex Sandro (Juventus), Dani Alves (PSG), Danilo (Manchester City), Eder Militao (Porto), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Miranda (Inter Milan), Thiago Silva (PSG).

Midfielders: Allan (Napoli), Arthur (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Felipe Anderson (West Ham), Lucas Paqueta (AC Milan), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona).

Forwards: Everton (Gremio), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Richarlison (Everton), Vinicius Jnr. (Real Madrid).

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

