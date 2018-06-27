Brazil 'knew how to suffer' in victory against Serbia - Thiago Silva

Brazil finished top of Group E after a 2-0 win over Serbia whilst Switzerland also progressed after a 2-2 draw against Costa Rica.

After Brazil finished top of Group E, Project Russia brings you fan reaction, Brazilian legend Kaka, and inside the team's hotel.

Brazil defender Thiago Silva said the Selecao "knew how to suffer" in their 2-0 qualification-sealing victory over Serbia in Moscow on Wednesday.

Silva scored Brazil's second in a win that saw Tite's men move on to face Mexico on Monday as Group E leaders, and the Paris Saint-Germain man hailed his side's resilience in the face of an attacking Serbian side.

"In certain moments, we had difficulties, but the most important was we knew how to suffer in the moments in which we were attacked," Silva said. "It's a World Cup game, the other side also has quality, but has to know how to suffer."

Midfielder Paulinho opened the scoring late in the first half, toe-poking past onrushing goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic after being picked out by a pinpoint Philippe Coutinho pass from deep.

The Barcelona man has faced criticism throughout his career after failing to stick at Tottenham and joining Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande, but he vowed to keep playing his game for his country.

"I have confidence for a long time. My going to China was questioned. After, at Barcelona, once again. But I am here doing the same thing, always helping my teammates. Everyone knows my characteristics," he said.

Paulinho was replaced by Fernandinho in the second half but was influential enough during his time on the field to earn Man of the Match honours for his display.

"The important thing for me is the victory and qualification. Being named Man of the Match is something for those who vote, but it doesn't concern me," the former Corinthians star said

"My whole concern is to give myself to the national team and, little by little, let's achieve our goals."

Silva's partner in defence, Miranda, was given the captain's armband for the match against the Europeans.

Shifting gears to the matchup with Mexico, the Inter Milan centre-back counted Juan Carlos Osorio's men as a dangerous team to face.

"Congratulations to our defence, that had a great performance," Miranda said. "Mexico has a great team, very fast, but let's go [into the game] with the intention to go through."

