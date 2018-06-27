Brazil 'knew how to suffer' in victory against Serbia - Thiago Silva

Previous
Mexico
Sweden
0
3
FT
Match 44
Game Details
Highlights
South Korea
Germany
2
0
FT
Match 43
Game Details
Highlights
Serbia
Brazil
0
2
FT
Match 41
Game Details
Highlights
Switzerland
Costa Rica
2
2
FT
Match 42
Game Details
Highlights
Japan
Poland
2:00 PM UTC
Match 47
Game Details
Senegal
Colombia
2:00 PM UTC
Match 48
Game Details
England
Belgium
6:00 PM UTC
Match 45
Game Details
Panama
Tunisia
6:00 PM UTC
Match 46
Game Details
Tite's worked wonders in reshaping Brazil into a modern, flexible team and they showed their worth in easily defeating Serbia.

Tite brushes off favourites tag: 'We live in reality'

Brazil ESPN
Extra Time: Germany's historic failure, next World Cup surprise

ESPN FC TV
Brazil kicked up their collective game several notches in defeating Serbia as their road to a sixth World Cup looked clear from here.

Brazil show why they're World Cup front-runners

World Cup 2018 Gabrielle Marcotti
Burley: Coutinho playing like Brazil's leader, not Neymar

ESPN FC TV
Brazil let the ball do the work to top Group E

FIFA World Cup
How impressive were Brazil against Serbia?

FIFA World Cup
Brazil 'knew how to suffer' in Serbia win - Silva

Brazil ESPN
Who's hot and who's not heading into the round of 16

ESPN FC TV
Philippe Coutinho enjoyed a strong match for Brazil once more.

Coutinho dazzles for Brazil, Neymar a show off

Brazil Player Ratings Antonio Chamorro
Brazil power through to round of 16

FIFA World Cup
Project Russia: Brazil takeover

FIFA World Cup
Matchday 14: German despair, Swedish delight & Brazil advance

FIFA World Cup
Brazil attack begins to click in breezing past Serbia

World Cup Nick Ames
Serbia 0-2 Brazil: Brazil cruise into knockout stages

Highlights
Thiago Silva headers in Brazil's second

FIFA World Cup
Brazil's Marcelo exits match with back injury

Brazil ESPN
Paulinho lobs Stojkovic to put Brazil ahead

FIFA World Cup
Mourinho: Matic needs a holiday

FIFA World Cup
Germany fans pose for a photo ahead of Germany's World Cup group-stage match against Sweden.

LIVE: Brazil need a point; Germany crash out

FIFA World Cup ESPN
ESPN FC  By ESPN
Brazil 'knew how to suffer' in victory against Serbia - Thiago Silva

Brazil finished top of Group E after a 2-0 win over Serbia whilst Switzerland also progressed after a 2-2 draw against Costa Rica.
After Brazil finished top of Group E, Project Russia brings you fan reaction, Brazilian legend Kaka, and inside the team's hotel.

Brazil defender Thiago Silva said the Selecao "knew how to suffer" in their 2-0 qualification-sealing victory over Serbia in Moscow on Wednesday.

Silva scored Brazil's second in a win that saw Tite's men move on to face Mexico on Monday as Group E leaders, and the Paris Saint-Germain man hailed his side's resilience in the face of an attacking Serbian side.

"In certain moments, we had difficulties, but the most important was we knew how to suffer in the moments in which we were attacked," Silva said. "It's a World Cup game, the other side also has quality, but has to know how to suffer."

Midfielder Paulinho opened the scoring late in the first half, toe-poking past onrushing goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic after being picked out by a pinpoint Philippe Coutinho pass from deep.

The Barcelona man has faced criticism throughout his career after failing to stick at Tottenham and joining Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande, but he vowed to keep playing his game for his country.

"I have confidence for a long time. My going to China was questioned. After, at Barcelona, once again. But I am here doing the same thing, always helping my teammates. Everyone knows my characteristics," he said.

Paulinho was replaced by Fernandinho in the second half but was influential enough during his time on the field to earn Man of the Match honours for his display.

"The important thing for me is the victory and qualification. Being named Man of the Match is something for those who vote, but it doesn't concern me," the former Corinthians star said 

"My whole concern is to give myself to the national team and, little by little, let's achieve our goals."

Silva's partner in defence, Miranda, was given the captain's armband for the match against the Europeans.

Shifting gears to the matchup with Mexico, the Inter Milan centre-back counted Juan Carlos Osorio's men as a dangerous team to face.

"Congratulations to our defence, that had a great performance," Miranda said. "Mexico has a great team, very fast, but let's go [into the game] with the intention to go through."

