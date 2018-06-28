Previous
Mexico
Sweden
0
3
FT
Match 44
Game Details
Highlights
South Korea
Germany
2
0
FT
Match 43
Game Details
Highlights
Serbia
Brazil
0
2
LIVE 86'
Match 41
Game Details
Highlights
Switzerland
Costa Rica
1
1
LIVE 86'
Match 42
Game Details
Highlights
Japan
Poland
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 47
Game Details
Senegal
Colombia
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 48
Game Details
England
Belgium
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 45
Game Details
Panama
Tunisia
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 46
Game Details
Next

Marcelo exits Brazil match against Serbia with back spasms

Brazil left-back Marcelo limped out of the Selecao's final Group E match of the World Cup with back spasms.

The Real Madrid star pulled up within the first 10 minutes of the match and asked manager Tite for a substitution after a pair of Serbia attacks down his side left the defender well behind the play.

Filipe Luis quickly warmed up and entered the game, with Marcelo gingerly walking off the field and into the tunnel to be evaluated.

The Brazilian Football Confederation later confirmed he suffered back spasms while trying to make a sprint but is feeling less pain after receiving medication.

World Cup 2018 must-reads

Make your daily picks with ESPN FC Match Predictor 2018!
- Who is going through? Round of 16 permutations and scenarios
- World Cup Daily live: Follow all the action on and off the pitch today
- World Cup fixtures, results and coverage
- No one does World Cup madness quite like Argentina
- VAR controversy at World Cup shows system needs tweaking
- Do England's young World Cup stars have the potential to be a 'golden generation'?

His exit marks the latest in a Brazil side beset by injuries for this World Cup. Dani Alves was ruled out of the entire tournament last month after suffering a knee injury while playing for Paris Saint-Germain.

His replacement Danilo was ruled out with a thigh problem before Brazil's second group-stage game against Costa Rica and has yet to return.

Star forward Neymar was in a race to fitness this summer as he recovered from a broken bone in his foot that saw him miss three months of action. And Brazil entered Wednesday's match without super-sub Douglas Costa, who suffered a thigh injury in the 2-0 win against Costa Rica.

