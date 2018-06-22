Brazil coach Tite defends Neymar tears: Crying not a sign of weakness

Former Brazil international Kaka says his country's success at the World Cup depends on the team's ability to protect their star man.

MOSCOW -- Brazil manager Tite defended the tears of his superstar forward, Neymar, following the Selecao's 2-0 World Cup win over Costa Rica, saying, "Crying is not a sign of weakness. I also cried when it was over."

Neymar wept after Brazil scored twice in stoppage time to beat the Central Americans, a reaction that led the Brazilian media to suggest their team might be emotionally brittle.

"We mustn't think that a moment of emotion is a sign of emotional imbalance," Tite told reporters on the eve of the Group E match against Serbia where Brazil need a draw to qualify for the last 16. Brazil opened the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland, with Neymar and Philippe Coutinho providing the goals in the victory over Costa Rica.

"I understand that there has to be a balance between reason and emotion, and there is a moment when you need ice, calm and lucidity," he told a news conference.

Tite then remembered that he also cried after Brazil won 3-0 away to Ecuador in a World Cup qualifier in his first match in charge two years ago.

"I want to tell the whole Brazilian nation that ... I cried," he said. "When I called my wife, I cried with happiness, with satisfaction, because my characteristic is to be emotional. I cried with pride, as we were under so much pressure to play a good game."

Tite added that Brazil had refused to allow desperation to creep in as they pressed for a goal against Costa Rica -- a sign of mental strength.

"What is maintaining your game plan? It's when you score a goal in the 91st minute by playing with the style the team has been playing since the start of the game. I was very happy with the way we reacted emotionally in the second half," he said.

Hoping to lead Brazil to a sixth world title, Tite said Neymar, who had a three-month injury layoff before the World Cup, needed one more game to reach full fitness.

He said: "Neymar is in this state of recuperation because he is a player with a physical condition out of the ordinary. Otherwise he wouldn't be in his current shape right now. I am not here to defend anybody. Like when he played against Croatia and he did so well he transmitted that sense of calmness to the rest of us. It was a clear situation of evolution.

"We are not placing an excessive responsibility on Neymar's shoulders for success or failure. It's the whole team which wins or loses."

Brazil defender and captain Miranda emphasized that Neymar's display of emotion against Costa Rica is behind them.

"What happened in the last game has been resolved. It's more important to get the win now," he said. "We have to look ahead, that's an important opponent we have in front of us. It's a situation that will settle our group situation. We can't think about the individual player, our focus is on Serbia."

The five-time champions head into their final group match against Serbia at Spartak Stadium in Moscow on Wednesday knowing a draw is enough to advance to the round of 16. Neymar and Philippe Coutinho already have yellow cards, and injuries could also affect the team. Douglas Costa, who came on after the break against Costa Rica and made Brazil play more aggressively, has a right thigh injury and will not see action. Willian could start instead.

Tite, however, did not confirm on Tuesday. His options include midfielders Fernandinho and Renato Augusto, but he could also consider strikers Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino together.

Tite said Serbia plays an offensive aerial game.

"It is the technical characteristic of the Serbian school," he said. "An individual technical characteristic they have. High level players. And we always have the capability of neutralising them. By avoiding situations of committing faults in the wings of our area. And to cut and block them."

Information from Reuters and The Associated Press was used in this report.