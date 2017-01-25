Maracana still dark amid $1 million electric bill dispute

Previous
Cameroon
Ghana
2
0
FT
Game Details
Celta Vigo
Alavés
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Huddersfield Town
Brighton & Hove Albion
3
1
FT
Game Details
Independiente del Valle
Olimpia
1
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Deportivo Capiatá
Universitario de Deportes
1
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Next
Maracana wide

Maracana still without power amid dispute

Brazil Associated Press
Read

Brazil have grown up under Tite - Costa

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Read

Lucas Silva's struggles abroad part of a troubling trend

Brazil Tim Vickery
Read
Hailed upon his arrival to Real Madrid, Lucas Silva never found his footing at the Bernabeu and is now on the outs at Marseille.

Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on loan

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read
Walace Brazil

Hamburg sign Olympic champion Walace

Transfers Associated Press
Read
Neymar celeb Bolivia

Neymar will be best in world - Ronaldinho

Spanish Primera División ESPN staff
Read

Ronaldinho weighing up playing comeback?

International
Read
Jorge Flamengo

Flamengo confirm Jorge sale to Monaco

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Chape honor fallen, begin painful rebuild

Brazil Fernando Duarte
Read

Robinho sidelined three weeks with back injury

Futebol Brasileiro ESPN staff
Read
Maracana wide view Rio

Maracana's electricity cut over unpaid bills

Futebol Brasileiro Associated Press
Read
Chapecoense friendly: Brazil vs. Colombia

Brazil vs. Colombia: What we learned

International Friendly Tim Vickery
Read

Robinho emotional after charity match

International Friendly
Read
Chapecoense friendly: Brazil vs. Colombia

'Chape' memorial a testament to humanity

International Friendly Jack Lang
Read
BrazilBrazil
ColombiaColombia
1
0
FT
Game Details
Robinho hoping for birthday start

International Friendly
Read

Robinho in Brazil squad for Chape fundraiser

Brazil Associated Press
Read
Gabriel Jesus gesture

Where does Jesus fit into Man City attack?

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read
Neymar

Neymar most expensive, not Messi - study

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read
Maracana wide view Rio

Fate of iconic Maracana in serious question

Brazil Tim Vickery
Read
 By Associated Press
Maracana still dark amid $1 million electric bill dispute

Maracana wide
The famed Marcana has fallen into a state of disrepair since the Olympics last summer.

RIO DE JANEIRO -- The power remains off at Maracana Stadium in a fight over who will pay a $1 million electricity bill.

Electricity was shut off a week ago and, on Thursday, electric utility Light said it would remain off until someone pays.

The consortium running the stadium owes the bill, although the consortium disputed that, Light said in a statement to The AP.

It said some of the bill was owed by Olympic Games organizers, who used the stadium for the opening and closing ceremonies, and football matches.

The stadium has fallen into disrepair in recent weeks, with hundreds of seats ripped out by vandals and dumped into a ground-level enclosure. Television sets were also stolen, and the field is brown from a lack of water. Artificial turf around the edge of the field has also been ripped up.

No events are planned at the stadium.

