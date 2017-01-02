Police called in as looting puts Brazil's Maracana stadium future under threat

Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
2
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Spezia
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sochaux
AS Monaco
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
China
Iceland
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Algeria
Mauritania
6
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Police called in to protect Maracana future

Brazil AAP
Read
Marquinhos and Lionel Messi in action during a match between Argentina and Brazil as part of FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier.

World Cup changes impact South America

CONMEBOL Tim Vickery
Read

Neymar will overtake Messi and Ronaldo - Cafu

Spanish Primera División ESPN staff
Read

Ex-Brazil stars: 48 teams hurt World Cup

FIFA World Cup Vivek Chaudhary
Read

Chapecoense set to sign 18-20 new players

Chapecoense ESPN Staff
Read

Chapecoense returns in U-20 tournament

Chapecoense AF
Read
Gabriel Jesus of Palmeiras celebrates with Brazilian Series A 2016 the trophy.

Gabriel Jesus bids farewell to Palmeiras

Futebol Brasileiro ESPN staff
Read
Toni Kroos' Tweet

Kroos sinks the boot into Brazil

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Gabriel Jesus will win Ballon d'Or - ex-coach

English Premier League Jonathan Smith
Read

Neymar: Olympic pen most nervy moment

Brazil Associated Press
Read
Cuca Palmeiras 161227

Can Palmeiras conquer South America?

Palmeiras Tim Vickery
Read
Neymar could not find a goal as Barcelona lost their earlier La Liga game since the 2010-11 season.

Neymar: I don't play to win a Ballon d'Or

Spanish Primera División ESPN staff
Read

Defender begs Neymar to go easy on him

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Neymar dazzles in charity match

International
Read
Alex's opening goal in the 35th minute set the stage for Milan's 3-0 derby win over Inter.

Ex-Brazil and Chelsea defender Alex retires

Brazil ESPN staff
Read
Chapecoense memorial

Details for Brazil's Chape benefit friendly set

Futebol Brasileiro ESPN staff
Read

Euro 2016 seen by 2bn on TV

European Championship Associated Press
Read
Gabriel Jesus of Palmeiras celebrates with Brazilian Series A 2016 the trophy.

City's Jesus earns Brazil Bola de Ouro

Manchester City ESPN staff
Read

Chapecoense keeper wins posthumous award

Brazil ESPN staff
Read
Brazil's Neymar and Argentina's Lionel Messi -- teammates for Barcelona -- will be rivals on Thursday.

Australia to host Brazil-Argentina - report

Australia AAP
Read
By AAP
Share
Tweet
   

Police called in as looting puts Brazil's Maracana stadium future under threat

The legendary Maracana in Rio de Janeiro is one of the most famous football grounds in world football.

Football officials in Rio de Janeiro have called on police to take urgent action to prevent "the destruction of the Maracana," with valuables being looted from the famous old stadium.

Fire extinguishers, hoses, televisions and even a bronze bust of Mario Filho, the journalist after whom the stadium was named, were among the items stolen, the Rio de Janeiro Football Federation said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The worries over the present and the future of the stadium are only increasing," the Federation said.

The stadium, which underwent costly modernisations for the 2014 World Cup and the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2016 Olympic Games, has been unused since late last year with no one taking responsibility for its upkeep.

Pictures published in Rio newspapers showed seats missing and the turf dry, worn and filled with ruts and holes.

O Globo said that windows inside the stadium were smashed, doors will not shut properly, and copper wiring has been stolen from walls and ceilings.

The Federation has arranged to meet with the city's clubs on Jan. 17 to discuss what to do about managing the stadium, but its president said more urgent action is required or that meeting will be too late.

"If there is not an immediate government intervention to stop the looting and the destruction of the Maracana then it might not even be worth meeting on the 17th," Ruben Lopes said.

The ground, which also hosted the final match of the 1950 World Cup, was used by all of Rio's big four teams, Botafogo, Flamengo, Fluminense and Vasco da Gama, but has lain empty as clubs and authorities fight over who will manage it.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.