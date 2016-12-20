Previous
 By Associated Press
Brazil star Neymar: Olympic final penalty my most nervous moment

Zico's annual exhibition match at the Maracana featured a tribute to victims of the Chapecoense plane crash.

Brazil star Neymar says taking the last penalty of the shootout against Germany in the final at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics was the most nervous moment of his life.

Neymar converted the kick to give Brazil their first-ever Olympic gold medal for football, winning 5-4 on penalties after the game in August ended 1-1 after extra time.

The Barcelona forward was back at the Maracana stadium in Rio for a charity game organised by former Brazil great Zico. Looking at the goalmouth where he scored the Olympic decider, Neymar recalled his key role in the penalty showdown.

"I am remembering that walk to it," the 24-year-old said. "It was the most nervous moment of my life. I couldn't think of anything but: 'For the love of God, where will I kick this ball?'

"Then God gave me the capacity to be calm and score that goal."

Neymar celebrates after helping Brazil to success at the Olympics in Rio.

Brazil had long sought Olympic gold as the only football title the nation had not previously secured. Neymar carried Brazil to the final in the 2012 London Olympics, but they lost to Mexico.

Gold in Rio was seen by many fans as a rebirth of Brazilian football after the 7-1 humiliation against Germany in the 2014 World Cup semifinals. After the final, Brazil's national team managed to rise from sixth to first in the South American World Cup qualifiers. Only one more win should take the team, led by new coach Tite, to the 2018 Russia World Cup.

Neymar scored two goals for Zico's team in Wednesday's match, which raised money for relatives of victims of the air crash last month that killed 19 players from Brazilian club Chapecoense.

