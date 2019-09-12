Previous
VfL Wolfsburg
TSG Hoffenheim
Marco Reus, Borussia Dortmund

Reus blasts criticism of Dortmund mentality

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
2
2
FT
Mats Hummels, Borussia Dortmund

Hummels backed to end Germany exile

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Did Messi's inclusion hurt Barcelona against Dortmund?

ESPN FC TV
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
BarcelonaBarcelona
0
0
FT
Should Barca risk playing Messi vs. Dortmund?

ESPN FC TV
Messi included in Barca squad for UCL opener

UEFA Champions League Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Bayer LeverkusenBayer Leverkusen
4
0
FT
Lucien Favre, Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund deny rift between board and Favre

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Sources: Messi a major doubt for UCL opener

Barcelona Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden
Former Germany international Christoph Metzelder is under investigation due to the suspicion of spreading child pornography, Hamburg public prosecutors told ESPN FC on Wednesday.

Metzelder under investigation for child porn

Germany ESPN
FC Union BerlinFC Union Berlin
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
3
1
FT
How much trouble will Dortmund & Inter give Barcelona?

UEFA Champions League
UCL draw: Real Madrid to face PSG in Group A

UEFA Champions League ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Solskjaer playing long game with Sancho

Blog - Transfer Talk ESPN
FC CologneFC Cologne
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
1
3
FT
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
FC AugsburgFC Augsburg
5
1
FT
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United, City in £100m battle for Sancho

Blog - Transfer Talk ESPN
Why you should watch the Bundesliga: Is this the year Bayern finally slip and Dortmund win it all?

German Bundesliga Musa Okwonga
Why it's time for Jadon Sancho to move to an 'elite team'

German Bundesliga
By Stephan Uersfeld
Reus blasts criticism of Dortmund mentality

Marco Reus, Borussia Dortmund
Marco Reus was frustrated following criticism of Borussia Dortmund's mentality.

Marco Reus blasted criticism of Borussia Dortmund players' mentality as a "pain in the ass" after Eintracht Frankfurt scored an 88th-minute goal to snatch a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Last season, Dortmund had led the table for much of the campaign before a poor run of form in the opening months of 2019 saw them eventually miss out to Bayern Munich on the final day of the campaign.

- When does the transfer window reopen?
- All major completed transfer deals

Having held a nine-point lead at one stage, missing out on the title in such a way led to question marks over the Dortmund players' mentality -- and that issue has resurfaced following the draw in Frankfurt. But Reus said this is just an easy excuse.

"Honestly, that mentality s--- you keep talking about, it's just a pain in the ass," Reus said after the match. "Is that all you come up with?

"That the 2-2 was a mentality problem? We were stupid, of course, but just don't mention that mentality s---. The same s--- week in, week out."

Dortmund twice took the lead through goals from Axel Witsel and later Jadon Sancho in Frankfurt but Andre Silva had equalised at 1-1 and later a Thomas Delaney own goal gave the hosts a share of the points.

The draw came two Bundesliga matches after their disappointing 3-1 defeat away to newly-promoted Union Berlin.

Dortmund sit third in the table behind Bayern and leaders RB Leipzig.

