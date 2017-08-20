Christian Pulisic says he grades goal a 'B' after leading Dortmund to victory

Previous
Swansea City
Manchester United
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Stoke City
Arsenal
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
VfL Wolfsburg
Borussia Dortmund
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Juventus
Cagliari
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Girona
Atletico Madrid
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chicago Fire
Toronto FC
12:00 AM UTC Aug 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sporting Kansas City
FC Dallas
12:30 AM UTC Aug 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
United States international Christian Pulisic scored one goal and set up another.

Pulisic: 'I would probably give my goal a B'

Borussia Dortmund ESPN staff
Read
United States international Christian Pulisic scored one goal and set up another.

Pulisic shines as Dortmund run wild

Borussia Dortmund Player Ratings Stefan Buczko
Read

Pulisic: Dortmund aggressive from the start

German Bundesliga
Read

Wolfsburg 0-3 Borussia Dortmund: Pulisic's milestone

German Bundesliga
Read

BVB stand firm on Dembele despite exile

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Dortmund 12-year-old scores four for U17s

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Unease lingers over Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund Stefan Buczko
Read

Castro: Dembele behaviour damaging BVB

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Bosz: 'No idea' how Dembele saga will end

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Bosz unsure of Dembele's Dortmund future

German Bundesliga
Read
Christian Pulisic

Pulisic will 'take stock' next year - source

Transfers Jeff Carlisle
Read

Barca chief: Coutinho, Dembele deals tough

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Philippe Coutinho celebrates his second goal.

Barca GM: Coutinho, Dembele deals 'close'

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Dembele 'can't do what he wants' - Sokratis

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Moukoko, 12, stars again for BVB U17s

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Is Pulisic holding out for Madrid or Barca?

German Bundesliga
Read
Christian Pulisic in action for Borussia Dortmund against AC Milan in the International Champions Cup in July 2017.

BVB's Pulisic rejects Liverpool rumours

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Mor move to Inter 'collapsed for now' - BVB

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Bayern end pursuit of Dortmund head scout

German Bundesliga Mark Lovell
Read

12-year-old nets brace for Dortmund U17s

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Christian Pulisic says he grades goal a 'B' after leading Dortmund to victory

Christian Pulisic became the youngest foreigner to score six goals in the Bundesliga as Dortmund routed Wolfsburg.
Christian Pulisic breaks down his goal versus Wolfsburg and what to expect from Dortmund this season.

Christian Pulisic joked that he would only grade his goal a "B" after scoring Borussia Dortmund's first of the Bundesliga season on Saturday.

Midway through the first half, the U.S. international received the ball just outside the box, took one step to his right before firing a shot across goal and in off the left post.

Goals from Marc Bartra and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang followed as Dortmund beat Wolfsburg 3-0, but even though Pulisic scored and also set up his side's third goal, he said Bartra's curling strike from a tight angle was the highlight of the day.

"I would probably give my goal a B grade," the 18-year-old said after the game. "Marc's goal was a little bit better, an A for his effort."

VfL WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

He added later: "I think I just got the ball at my feet and I kind of just saw an opening, so I just went for it and aimed for the back post and luckily it went in."

Pulisic, who had already scored in the German Super Cup against Bayern Munich, said he was pleased to start off the league season with a big away victory.

"We wanted to come out here today with a lot of confidence and show what we're all about and we were able to do that and get a nice win," he said. "That was our goal, we wanted to go out and wanted to be really aggressive right from the first minute and I think we showed that."

The game marked a first Bundesliga win for Dortmund coach Peter Bosz, and Pulisic said the team is having no problems adjusting to the new coach.

"Of course, and it's just the beginning of the season, so we want to continue to get better and better," he said. "I think it was a really good showing today, and yeah, I think we're understanding him very well."

Christian Pulisic's goal gave Dortmund the lead at Schalke on Saturday.

Bosz said he was "really satisfied" with a "great result" and singled out the young American for praise.

"Christian Pulisic is still very young, but did really well today -- and not just because of his goal," the Dutch coach said. "He was all over the pitch, created lots of dangerous situations and played really well."

The manager was also pleased with the performance of Mario Gotze, who played an hour after missing several months because of a metabolic disorder.

"The same is true of Mario Gotze, a similarly brilliant player. Mario hasn't played for some time, and so we need to be patient," Bosz said. "It is important that he remains healthy and gets game time. But you could see his quality again today."

Even Wolfsbug captain Mario Gomez said he was pleased to see the former World Cup winner back in action.

"I was really happy for Mario Gotze," he said. "Especially prior to the game, as I saw that he would start. That made me really very happy.

"I have already said that I'll never forget the day when Mario first joined the national side. I thought back then: 'Whoa, what a player we've got here.' I hope that he'll be able to play as freely as he did then again."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.