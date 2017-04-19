Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
4
2
AET
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 3
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Highlights
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
2
3
FT
Game Details
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
0
0
FT
Game Details
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Next
AS MonacoAS Monaco
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt
3
1
FT
Game Details
 By Associated Press
Thomas Tuchel says last week's bus attack is out of Dortmund's system

Swansea manager Paul Clement questions whether Borussia Dortmund are a team in transition.

MONACO -- Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel has been helping his players through the shock of last week's attack on their team bus and insists they are mentally ready for the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal against Monaco on Wednesday.

Last Tuesday in Germany, three explosions went off as the team  the stadium for the home leg against Monaco, leaving defender Marc Bartra needing hospital treatment following injuries to his wrist and arm after a window was shattered.

The match was rescheduled for Wednesday and Monaco won 3-2 to put themselves in a strong position to reach the semifinals.

Tuchel's mind was far away from football following the attacks and he was angry that UEFA had not taken the attack seriously enough as it swiftly rescheduled the game. The club's chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke even considered withdrawing the club from the competition.

On the eve of the return leg, the mindset of Tuchel and his players is a mixture of pride, motivation and defiance, according to their manager.

"We've got this out of our system now, and we're more stable emotionally," said Tuchel. "All that happened last week has made us stronger. Now we have to play well and I'm convinced we can do that. We're ready and focused. We know it will be very tough, but we have the energy and confidence we need to get a result."

Tuchel has become more than a coach to his players in the last few days, reaching out to them on an emotional level.

"It's a situation that we're all discovering together. We have to find a way to get through everything that happened together," Tuchel said. "We're the only ones who can understand what happened since we were there.

"I'm a part of this helpful process, and it's a joy to see how much the players talk to each other and respect each other's emotions," Tuchel said. "I try to help by sharing my feelings and we learn things together through this process."

Borussia Dortmund celebrate Marco Reus' goal.
Dortmund should receive a boost in their Champions League second leg against Monaco with the return of Marco Reus.

Some of the more experienced players, like 27-year-old attacking midfielder Marco Reus, have also been helping their coach.

"The players have different ways of getting rid of the stress. My goal is to aim the younger players in the team, help them if they want to talk about it and if I can offer them some support," said Reus, who scored last weekend in a 3-1 home win against Eintracht Frankfurt. "We've become much closer in the last few days."

Reus says football, in this case, has a therapeutic quality.

"It's not a question of fear; it's actually good for us. We're thinking about something else, we're not all stuck at home," he said. "Such an event can give you more energy and brings you closer together."

On the pitch, Dortmund must find a way to score at least twice against a Monaco side that boasts a fearsome attack.

"We've faced a lot of teams who have very good strikers and we know what to do," Reus said confidently. "We believe in our ability and we know we can score goals."

