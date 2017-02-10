Borussia Dortmund star Ousmane Dembele wants more help from refs

Ousmane Dembele has vowed not to let defenders intimidate him.

Borussia Dortmund attacker Ousmane Dembele has said he wants more protection from referees but vowed that he will not let opponents get to him.

Opposition defences have found it hard to handle Dembele since he joined Dortmund from Rennes last summer.

The 19-year-old France international was carried off on a stretcher in the second half of December's 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim, in which he set up both his side's goals.

Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel said challenges had left his player with "heavy bruising."

And L'Equipe quoted Dembele as saying: "Even if I would like referees to protect me more, I won't let myself be intimidated.

"To see the opponent act in that way is proof that I represent a danger to him."

Dembele, who has four goals and eight assists in his first Bundesliga campaign, is available to start Dortmund's Champions League round-of-16 first leg tie against Benfica on Tuesday.

He said he wanted to improve his consistency, adding: "I'm aware that I wasn't as good in some matches.

"I talked about it with the coach and it's normal to go through that. I have to improve defensively.

"But the most important thing is playing regularly and, on that level, I'm very happy."

Mark covers European football for ESPN FC. Twitter: @mrodden