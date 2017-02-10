Borussia Dortmund star Ousmane Dembele wants more help from refs

Previous
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 5/2  Draw: 5/2  Away: 6/5 
Benfica
Borussia Dortmund
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 11/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 7/5 
Norwich City
Newcastle United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/4 
Brighton & Hove Albion
Ipswich Town
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/2  Draw: 16/5  Away: 7/1 
BVB's Dembele wants more help from refs

Borussia Dortmund Mark Rodden
Dortmund under pressure vs. Benfica

Borussia Dortmund Stefan Buczko
Tuchel looking for Dortmund form of old

UEFA Champions League
Tuchel confident as Gotze ruled out for BVB

Borussia Dortmund ESPN staff
Champions League Predictor: Last 16

UEFA Champions League
Dortmund 'Yellow Wall' banned for 1 game

Borussia Dortmund Mark Rodden
Bayern extend Bundesliga lead

German Bundesliga
Tuchel didn't criticise Dortmund board - Zorc

Borussia Dortmund Mark Rodden
Mkhitaryan: Klopp taught me to be positive

Manchester United ESPN staff
Terrence Boyd scored the first Bundesliga goal of his career to put Darmstadt ahead.

Reus: Dortmund defending 'not acceptable'

Borussia Dortmund ESPN staff
Read
Darmstadt crowd shot 170211

Police detain suspected Dortmund hooligans

Bundesliga Associated Press
Darmstadt 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

German Bundesliga
Dortmund dreadful in shock Darmstadt loss

Dortmund Player Ratings Stefan Buczko
SV Darmstadt 98SV Darmstadt 98
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
2
1
FT
Game Details
Bundesliga: Bayern win late, Leipzig lose

German Bundesliga ESPN staff
Lewa: Klopp bets helped sharpen my game

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
MainzMainz
FC AugsburgFC Augsburg
2
0
FT
Game Details
Rotated BVB squad expected at Darmstadt

Borussia Dortmund Stefan Buczko
Read
Bayern Munich has won its last 15 home matches in the Champions League. Can they keep that streak going against Arsenal?

Numbers to know for UCL matchups

Champions League Jacob Nitzberg, ESPN Stats & Information
Read
 By Mark Rodden
Borussia Dortmund star Ousmane Dembele wants more help from refs

Ousmane Dembele has vowed not to let defenders intimidate him.

Borussia Dortmund attacker Ousmane Dembele has said he wants more protection from referees but vowed that he will not let opponents get to him.

Opposition defences have found it hard to handle Dembele since he joined Dortmund from Rennes last summer.

The 19-year-old France international was carried off on a stretcher in the second half of December's 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim, in which he set up both his side's goals.

Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel said challenges had left his player with "heavy bruising."

And L'Equipe quoted Dembele as saying: "Even if I would like referees to protect me more, I won't let myself be intimidated.

"To see the opponent act in that way is proof that I represent a danger to him."

Dembele, who has four goals and eight assists in his first Bundesliga campaign, is available to start Dortmund's Champions League round-of-16 first leg tie against Benfica on Tuesday.

He said he wanted to improve his consistency, adding: "I'm aware that I wasn't as good in some matches.

"I talked about it with the coach and it's normal to go through that. I have to improve defensively.

"But the most important thing is playing regularly and, on that level, I'm very happy."

Mark covers European football for ESPN FC. Twitter: @mrodden

Comments

